Be ready to dodge a few showers this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Merrimack graduate transfer Jordan Minor will play next season at Virginia, he announced Thursday on social media.
Minor shared a graphic on Twitter, with the message, “I’m ready. Let’s work.”
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds during his four seasons with the Warriors, earning all-conference honors from the Northeast Conference each of the past three years. This year, he was the league’s co-player of the year and defensive player of the year.
Minor, a Massachusetts native, led Merrimack with 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, starting all 28 games he played in and helping the Warriors win their final 11 games, including the NEC tournament championship. Because Merrimack is transitioning to Division I, the team wasn’t eligible to play in the NCAAs.
Minor fills an obvious need for the Cavaliers, who lost all of their true post players from this season’s team, one that shared the ACC regular-season title, reached the conference tournament championship game and lost to Furman in the first round of the NCAAs.
Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro entered the transfer portal, while Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas expended all of their college eligibility.
Isaac Traudt, a true freshman who redshirted this past season, also entered the portal. He is transferring to Creighton, while Caffaro will play at Santa Clara. Shedrick has not announced his destination.
Minor will be part of a major rebuilding effort in Charlottesville, where UVa also lost fifth-year senior guard Kihei Clark and had guards Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin declare for the NBA draft, though Beekman is maintaining his college eligibility and could return.
Two freshmen played significant roles in guard Isaac McKneely and wing Ryan Dunn. Virginia anticipates both of them returning, along with Leon Bond III, an athletic wing who redshirted with Traudt this year.
PHOTOS: Virginia takes on Furman in the NCAA Tournament
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Furman's JP Pegues (1) and Furman's Mike Bothwell (3) celebrate after winning an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Furman's JP Pegues (1) and head coach Bob Richey embrace after winning an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) Kadin Shedrick (21) walk toward the locker room after the Cavaliers' loss to Furman in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) Kadin Shedrick (21) walk toward the locker room after an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia’s Isaac McKneely (11) puts his jersey over his head after the Cavaliers’ loss to Furman in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Orlando.
MIKE KROPF photos, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) becomes emotional during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) walks down the court during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Furman's Jalen Slawson (20) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Furman's Alex Williams (24) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The ball goes through the hoop during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game between Virginia and Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The Virginia basketball team huddles up during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) fights for a basket during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) defends the ball from Furman's Mike Bothwell (3) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball, defended by Furman's Jalen Slawson (20) during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fla.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Furman Virginia Basketball
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball during the second half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Furman's Garrett Hien (13) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) blocks a shot by Furman's Garrett Hien (13) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) passes the ball past Furman's Mike Bothwell (3) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) and Kihei Clark (0) fight for the ball with Furman's Jalen Slawson (20) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Furman's Jalen Slawson (20) fights for a basket during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia coach Tony Bennett yells to his players during the first half of Thursday's NCAA tournament loss to Furman. Bennett's tournament record is a sterling 16-10 and includes the 2019 national title.
Mike Kropf, Daily Progress
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Kadin Shedrick hangs on against the Furman defense.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) fights for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) defends the ball during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Furman in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Furman head coach Bob Richey disagrees with a call during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game against Virginia in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Furman Virginia Basketball
Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) and Reece Beekman (2) box out Furman's Ben Vander Wal (4) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first round game in Orlando, Fl., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Mike Kropf
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES