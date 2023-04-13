CHARLOTTESVILLE – Merrimack graduate transfer Jordan Minor will play next season at Virginia, he announced Thursday on social media.

Minor shared a graphic on Twitter, with the message, “I’m ready. Let’s work.”

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds during his four seasons with the Warriors, earning all-conference honors from the Northeast Conference each of the past three years. This year, he was the league’s co-player of the year and defensive player of the year.

Minor, a Massachusetts native, led Merrimack with 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, starting all 28 games he played in and helping the Warriors win their final 11 games, including the NEC tournament championship. Because Merrimack is transitioning to Division I, the team wasn’t eligible to play in the NCAAs.

Minor fills an obvious need for the Cavaliers, who lost all of their true post players from this season’s team, one that shared the ACC regular-season title, reached the conference tournament championship game and lost to Furman in the first round of the NCAAs.

Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro entered the transfer portal, while Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas expended all of their college eligibility.

Isaac Traudt, a true freshman who redshirted this past season, also entered the portal. He is transferring to Creighton, while Caffaro will play at Santa Clara. Shedrick has not announced his destination.

Minor will be part of a major rebuilding effort in Charlottesville, where UVa also lost fifth-year senior guard Kihei Clark and had guards Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin declare for the NBA draft, though Beekman is maintaining his college eligibility and could return.

Two freshmen played significant roles in guard Isaac McKneely and wing Ryan Dunn. Virginia anticipates both of them returning, along with Leon Bond III, an athletic wing who redshirted with Traudt this year.

