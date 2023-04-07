David Teel Follow David Teel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Years remain before we learn whether Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will elevate Virginia women’s basketball from its extended malaise. But early returns are encouraging, and if that trajectory continues, maybe, just maybe, the Cavaliers can join exclusive company.

This select group includes the Division I schools that have won national championships in both men’s and women’s basketball.

Witnessing Connecticut’s men win their fifth NCAA title Monday — the Huskies’ women boast a record 11 national championships — got me to wondering which schools might be next.

UConn is among a handful of schools to own titles in both sports. The others:

North Carolina (six men’s and one women’s); Baylor (three women’s and one men’s); Stanford (three women’s and one men’s); Maryland (one of each).

The banner commemorating Virginia’s 2019 men’s NCAA championship hangs in the John Paul Jones Arena rafters, as do salutes to the Cavaliers’ three Women’s Final Fours. That heritage, combined with top-shelf facilities and an athletic director, former Georgia player and assistant coach Carla Williams, steeped in the sport portend well — if Agugua-Hamilton is the coaching answer.

More on UVa in a moment, but first, the best bet to earn club membership: ACC rival Louisville.

The Cardinals have three men’s championships and a women’s program that has reached two NCAA finals (2009 and ’13) and two other semifinals (2018 and ’22). Moreover, they have missed one NCAA tournament in Jeff Walz’s 16 seasons as coach.

Since joining the ACC in 2014, Louisville has produced a Heisman Trophy winner in Lamar Jackson, a national runner-up women’s volleyball team and two College World Series baseball teams. But women’s basketball has been the Cardinals’ forte.

They have won 83.9% of their ACC games (125-24), and despite a 12-6 conference mark this season, their worst, they advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight. There Louisville could not overcome an historic 41-point triple-double by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Among other ACC schools, Duke, N.C. State and Syracuse are past men’s national champions with recent national prominence in the women’s game.

The Orange lost the 2016 NCAA final to undefeated UConn; the Wolfpack have reached the last six tournaments under Wes Moore, a streak that includes four regional semifinals and an Elite Eight; in her third season as coach, Kara Lawson steered the Blue Devils to their first NCAA appearance in five years.

Duke earned 21 consecutive tournament bids from 1995-2015, a span that included championship-game losses to Purdue in 1999 and then-ACC rival Maryland in 2006, plus two other Women’s Final Fours. Lawson played on three national semifinalists at Tennessee, and whether that success translates to her first college head-coaching position will be intriguing to monitor.

Similar to Duke, UVa made 20 straight NCAA tournaments under Debbie Ryan from 1984-2003, advancing to the Women’s Final Four in 1990, ’91 and ’92, and falling to Tennessee in overtime in the ’91 championship game. But neither Joanne Boyle nor Tina Thompson approached such excellence.

Boyle’s best squad was her last, reaching the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. She then left coaching to finalize the adoption of a child from Senegal.

A Hall of Fame player but rookie head coach, Thompson was clearly overmatched in four seasons at Virginia, exiting with a 15-37 ACC record. Agugua-Hamilton arrived with no such playing chops but three years of big-whistle experience from Missouri State, where she compiled a 74-15 mark highlighted by the 2021 Sweet 16.

In that regard, Agugua-Hamilton parallels Brenda Frese.

After two seasons as Ball State’s head coach and one as Minnesota’s, Frese in 2002 took over a Maryland program yearning to regain national stature, this mere days after Gary Williams coached the Terps’ men to the NCAA title. And like Carla Williams at UVa, then-Maryland AD Debbie Yow was committed to women’s basketball.

Four seasons later, Frese's Terps won the 2006 NCAA tournament.

Maryland staggered to a 10-18 record in Frese’s first year, similar to Virginia’s struggles this season in Agugua-Hamilton’s debut. After an 11-0 start propelled them to their first national ranking since 2011, the injury-ravaged Cavaliers finished 15-15, 4-14 in the ACC.

If healthy, they should be markedly better next season as McDonald’s All-America guard Kymora Johnson from nearby St. Anne's-Belfield joins a roster that returns six of its top seven scorers — Camryn Taylor, Mir McLean and Sam Brunelle are the most notable.

That talent foundation is no cure-all, but it’s a start for a program with championship potential.

Photos from the UVa women's basketball season