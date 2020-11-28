Virginia at Florida State: 3 keys for the Cavaliers

UVA’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1Start fast: Florida State has lost three in a row and is enduring a brutally-bad debut season under coach Mike Norvell, filled with losses, injuries and player defections. A fast start by Virginia would go a long way to denting the Seminoles’ desire in this one. That hasn’t been a strong suit for the Cavaliers this season. They’ve been outscored 68-30 in the first quarter of ACC games, including 45-10 in their four losses.

2Establish the run: The Seminoles are giving up the third most rushing yards per game in the ACC this season. Virginia has struggled some to get its ground game in gear, especially with running backs. But whether it’s the three-headed monster of Wayne Taulapapa, Shane Simpson and Ronnie Walker getting the carries or quarterback Brennan Armstrong moving the ball with his legs, this is a game the Cavaliers’ run-game should find success. One wild card? This will be UVA’s second game without starting left guard Dillon Reinkensmeyer, who is out for the season.

3No big plays: As much as FSU has struggled offensively, the Seminoles still have some big-play pop. They’ve turned in 16 plays that have gone for 30 yards or more this year, including eight that gained more than 40. The Cavaliers’ defense — especially the injury-depleted secondary — have had issues with long gains this year. UVA has given up the most plays of 30 yards or more (28) in the ACC and the third most in the nation.