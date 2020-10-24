Virginia at No. 11 Miami: 3 keys for the Cavaliers

VIRGINIA’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1Don’t allow big plays: UVA allowed six plays of 30 yards or more in the loss to Wake Forest last weekend. No ACC teams has given up more of those plays this season. Meanwhile, Miami’s offense has been fueled by big plays this season. The Hurricanes’ offense, led by quarterback D’Eriq King, has already broken off eight plays for more than 40 yards. Factor in injuries to three of the team’s four starting defensive backs, which could limit or keep them out of Saturday’s game, and that could spell disaster.

2Get off to a faster start on offense: The Cavaliers have yet to score a first-quarter touchdown this season, and have been outscored 48-3 in the opening period of games. The field goal they hit in the first quarter of their loss at Wake Forest was their first points in the period this season. The coaches and players have talked about being focused on getting off to better starts for the past four weeks now. It still hasn’t happened.