Virginia at Virginia Tech: 3 keys for the Hokies

Keys to victory for the Hokies

1 Contain Armstrong: The Virginia quarterback has posted back-to-back games over 400 yards of total offense. If the Hokies struggle with Armstrong the way they did with Liberty’s Malik Willis and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, it could be a long night for the home team. Armstrong ranks fifth in the ACC in total yardage. Tech has already faced the top four quarterbacks in that category — and gone 1-3 against them.

2 Hit big pass plays: Virginia ranks last in the ACC in pass defense. A big part of its struggles has been big plays. The Cavaliers allow a league-worst 9.4 yards per pass attempt and have given up the second most pass plays of 30 yards or more this season (27) and the most of any Power Five team. Tech has three players — wide receivers Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson and tight end James Mitchell — who have turned in receptions for over 50 yards this year.

3 Convert on third down: The Hokies have been horrendous on third down all season long, ranking 13th out of 15 teams in the ACC with a conversion percentage of 35.6. For an offense that’s otherwise been productive, third downs have been Tech’s Kryptonite. Passing or running the ball effectively on early downs would help set up manageable third downs, but even third-and-short has been troublesome for the Hokies this season.