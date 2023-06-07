Virginia’s baseball program has made NCAA regional championships appear routine. Coach Brian O’Connor knows better.

Citing bracket chaos elsewhere, O’Connor summarized the challenge Sunday night after the seventh-seeded Cavaliers secured their eighth NCAA regional title in the last 13 years with a home conquest of East Carolina.

“This is hard to do,” he said.

That’s not some self-serving cliché. That’s simply the truth.

Indeed, only nine of last week’s 16 regional hosts survived.

Arkansas, Clemson and Vanderbilt, the Nos. 3, 4 and 6 seeds, are done. So, too, are Miami, Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma State and Auburn, the Nos. 9, 10, 11 and 13 seeds. The latter two failed to win a game.

Six of the seven dismissed national seeds hail from a Power Five conference, three from the sport’s premier league, the SEC. We shouldn’t be surprised, for even without a single-elimination format, baseball is the most fickle of postseasons.

To wit: The most recent No. 1 overall seed to win the national championship was Miami in 1999, a trend Wake Forest aspires to buck this month.

Virginia certainly isn’t immune to postseason baseball’s whims. The Cavaliers have won only half of the 10 regionals they have played in Charlottesville and three of the five super regionals.

Would they trade the home field they earned for this weekend’s super regional against ACC rival Duke? Heck, no. Sold-out Disharoon Park will again produce a compelling and memorable vibe.

But what O’Connor knows from his playing days at Creighton and coaching career is that tournament baseball is “about big moments. It’s about players that elevate themselves and rise to another level at championship time... In every facet of the game we played at a very, very high level."

Offense, defense, pitching.

Ethan Anderson drove home the decisive run of Saturday’s 2-1 decision over ECU with a 2-out, seventh-inning single. In Sunday’s rematch, Ethan O’Donnell and Anthony Stephan hit 3-run homers in the seventh and eighth, respectively, to ignite an 8-3 victory. ACC Player of the Year Kyle Teel went 7 for 12 on the weekend with four RBIs.

Ranked seventh in the conference in fielding percentage entering postseason, the Cavaliers committed only one error during regional play. The harmless miscue, by first-team all-league third baseman Jake Gelof, came with Virginia leading Army 12-0 in the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, Cavaliers pitchers had their best weekend of the season, yielding just five runs. Starters Brian Edgington, Nick Parker and Connelly Early allowed three runs in 18⅓ innings, and the bullpen, led by 6-foot-10 left-hander Jake Berry, took care of the rest.

“In today’s day and age in college baseball, with all the runs scored, to give up five total runs over three games?” O’Connor said.

The performance took him back to 2009, when Virginia rode exceptional starts by Robert Morey, Danny Hultzen and Andrew Carraway to three regional victories in Irvine, California. The Cavaliers yielded only two combined runs in those games, which included a win over San Diego State and Stephen Strasburg.

Virginia then won a super regional at Ole Miss to reach its first College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is O’Connor’s 20th season at Virginia, and with 17 NCAA appearances, five College World Series trips and the 2015 national championship on his resume, he could be excused the occasional exhale. But O’Connor and complacency are not acquainted.

He’s always striving for more, and with the support of UVa’s administration, donors and fans, he’s continuously enhanced the program’s infrastructure. Yes, the Cavaliers missed the NCAA tournament in 2018 and ’19 — hiccups happen — but they returned to Omaha in 2021 and to the tournament last season.

Virginia (48-12 overall) is 35-4 at home this year and has won nine straight at the Dish since dropping two of three against Duke to close April. The Blue Devils are competing in their third super regional since 2018, and their matchup with the Cavaliers is the third all-ACC super regional.

The first was in 2014, when UVa defeated Maryland in Charlottesville. Two years later, Miami bested visiting Boston College.

Regardless of the outcome this weekend, O’Connor views hosting a sixth super regional as affirmation.

“It makes me smile,” he said, “because I think about how many people have made a decision to commit to this program. Whether it’s the fan that comes out and sits out in the bleachers or long-time donors of ours that decided to give $5 million to expand our stadium...

“They’ve said, I’m in and want to make this program the best it can be for these guys that wear the uniform... That’s what it’s about.”

PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament