CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia starting pitcher Brian Edgington struck out the first two batters he faced, the Cavaliers’ lineup struck for 10 runs in the first two innings and the outcome of Friday’s opening game of the NCAA baseball regional was never in doubt.

Sophomore shortstop Griff O’Farrell, sophomore right fielder Casey Saucke and freshman second baseman Henry Godbout each had three hits and two RBIs and sophomore first baseman Ethan Anderson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning as seventh-seeded UVa rolled over Army, 15-1.

Edgington threw five hitless, scoreless innings before being pulled, presumably to make him available if UVa has to play Monday.

The Cavaliers (45-12) will play the winner of Friday’s second game, between Oklahoma and East Carolina, at 6 p.m. Saturday. Army will face the loser of that matchup in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

Virginia, host a regional for the first time since 2016, got itself off to an emphatic start, wasting no time battering Army starter Robbie Buecker.

A record crowd of 5,487, UVa’s largest for a postseason game, saw O’Ferrall, the former St. Christopher’s star, started the bottom of the first with a single through the middle. Then, after a hard line out to right by Ethan O’Donnell, Jake Gelof singled to left. Kyle Teel singled down the right field line to bring in O’Ferrall and open the scoring.

Gelof scored on a wild pitch, and then Anderson launched a home run to deep right, bringing in Teel and putting UVa ahead 4-0.

In all, the Cavaliers would pound out six runs on seven hits in the frame, then put up four more in the second.

With UVa ahead 11-0, O’Connor opted to pull Edgington after just five scoreless, hitless innings. He had only thrown 56 pitches.

McKay immediately struggled with his control, getting just 13 of his first 31 pitches in for strikes. He walked two Army hitters in the sixth, but escaped unscathed. In the top of the seventh, McKay gave up an unearned run for Army’s lone score of the day.

Virginia ended the regular season on a nine-game winning streak before going 1-1 in the ACC tournament. It earned the chance to host a regional for the 10th time in O’Connor’s 20th seasons.

The Cavaliers haven’t hosted a Super Regional since 2015, but are now two wins away from that.

Today in sports history: June 2 1935: Babe Ruth, 40, announces his retirement as a player 1985: Nancy Lopez beats Alice Miller by eight strokes to win LPGA championship 1996: Annika Sorenstam wins her second consecutive US Women's Open 2007: Daniel Gibson scores 31 to lead Cleveland to NBA Finals 2008: Pittsburgh Penguins outlast Detroit Red Wings in 3 OTs in Stanley Cup finals 2010: Blown call spoils Armando Galarraga's perfect game on final out 2011: Dirk Nowitzki makes tie-breaking layup to rally Mavs past Heat in NBA Finals