CHARLOTTESVILLE – For much of the 2021 baseball season, Virginia’s Brian O’Connor had an oversized speaker sitting in his office. The Cavaliers’ longtime coach wasn’t cranking up the bass on hip-hop tunes or raging out to death metal. The speaker had been confiscated from one of his freshman player’s dorm rooms after more than one noise complaint.

As undeniably problematic as that speaker was for the dean of student life, it was also perfectly emblematic of Kyle Teel’s personality -- loud. A bit audacious. Unabashedly out there.

“Nobody, nobody that I’ve ever coached has a fun-loving spirit like Kyle Teel,” O’Connor said. “If you pay attention to the game, the smile on this guy’s face, even when he lines out to the second baseman, he’s laughing, he’s got a smile on his face. He plays the game like a 13 year old boy and I love it.”

Turn down the volume a few decibels and you get Teel’s close friend and teammate, Jake Gelof.

Teel and Gelof came to Virginia from the northeast and had been travel ball teammates. Each was the top recruit in his home state and each has a brother he teamed with at UVa. Each has put together an outstanding career and is a strong Major League prospect.

That’s where the similarities end.

“They balance each other out,” said Aidan Teel, Kyle’s younger brother and a freshman this season on the UVa team. “Jake is more serious. He has that ability to bring Kyle down to be more serious at times that he needs to be. And Kyle has that ability to bring the kid out of Jake.”

Roommates since their first years at UVa – “locked at the hip” since arriving in Charlottesville, O’Connor said – the two have blossomed into the heart of the Cavaliers’ powerful lineup, a potent batting order that helped Virginia reach this weekend’s College World Series in Omaha.

UVa faces Florida in its opening game Friday night.

And while Teel said the two frequently "bumped heads" their first season together, their teammates recall a more light-hearted dynamic.

"They were just yin and yang," said Jake's older brother, Zack, a starter on the 2021 team and now an Oakland A's minor leaguer. "It was a constant comedy skit when they were together."

This season, Teel, a junior catcher, leads the team with a .418 batting average, is tied for second with 13 home runs and ranks second with 69 RBI. He was the ACC’s Player of the Year.

Gelof, a junior third baseman, set the school’s single-season record with 23 home runs so far this year and also leads the Cavaliers with 89 RBI. He is Virginia’s all-time leader in career home runs and RBI.

Both have cemented their standing as potential first-round draft picks.

“We’re definitely different personalities, but it works,” said Gelof, a Rehoboth Beach, Del. native. “People go about their business in different ways. Whatever it takes to be successful, in whatever way you do it.”

When Teel and Gelof were freshmen at UVa, Gelof’s older brother, Zack, was the team’s starting third baseman. Teel observed how the older Gelof supported his brother without being overbearing. It’s an approach Teel has worked to follow as Aidan’s teammate this season.

“Zack was very relaxed with Jake,” Teel said. “He let Jake do his own thing. That’s what I really try to do with my younger brother. Seeing that before Aidan got here helped a lot.”

Zack Gelof was a veteran leader that season, Virginia’s last trip to Omaha. Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof were both starters, Teel playing in the outfield and Gelof at first base.

This trip has a different feel for them. They’re now team leaders and these games are more than likely their last in UVa uniforms.

“It’s so special, and especially being able to do it for a second time,” Teel said. “We have a great opportunity in front of us. Jake and I are more of leaders now. I feel like we’re going to get a whole different perspective.”

Don’t expect that finality to produce any butterflies, though. Teel has kept the mood light during big events, including a stint as the team DJ for the U.S. college national team during a tournament in the Netherlands.

Teel picked up DJing last summer. His teammates would gather in his room after games and hang out as he spun records.

Teel taught himself to play guitar as an eighth grader. He and his brother had bedrooms next to each other in their family’s New Jersey home and Aidan recalled falling asleep as a child to the sounds of Kyle strumming songs at night.

The sounds coming of Teel’s dorm room freshman year were not nearly as dulcet, which is why O’Connor had Teel bring the speaker to his office that fall.

“It was the largest speaker I’ve ever seen,” O’Connor said. “I don’t know why you’d have it in a dorm room. But apparently, he was playing it loud enough that you could hear it at the dorm next to his. And so it lived in my office for the remainder of the year.”

As he recalled that story this week, O’Connor had a wide smile across this face. That ability to help people enjoy themselves has been as big a part of Teel’s impact on the program as his bat or glove.

“That’s always been him,” Aidan Teel said. “No matter how old he’s been. No matter how the stakes are with whatever game it is, he’s just always going out there trying his best to have fun and help his team win.”

For three seasons, Teel and Gelof have been helping Virginia win. Their differences make them less of an odd couple and more of a perfect pairing, O’Connor said, and the perfect duo to lead the Cavaliers in Omaha.

“I think they really play off of each other,” O’Connor said. “Jake is very, very serious about what he does. They both are, but they go about it in a different way. Kyle Teel’s spirit is one of the best I’ve been around. He just loves to play the game of baseball. He plays it incredibly hard and just has a lot of fun doing it. Jake is a little more serious. You can accomplish great things in this game with either approach.”

PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament