CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball has added St. Thomas-Minnesota wing Andre Rohde as a transfer as coach Tony Bennett continues to rebuild his roster with low major transfers.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Milwaukee native averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this past season as a freshman for the Tommies, who went 19-14 and 9-9 in Summit League play, finishing fourth in the league.

Rhode was the Summit’s freshman of the year and a first-team all-league selection.

Merrimack forward Jordan Minor committed to UVa last week.

The Cavaliers went 25-8 this past season, won a share of the ACC regular-season title, reached the conference tournament championship game, and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Furman.

Guard Kihei Clark and forward Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas used their final seasons of eligibility, while guards Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin declared for the NBA draft. (Beekman is preserving his college eligibility and could potentially return.)

Forwards Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro and Isaac Traudt all left the program via the transfer portal.

Virginia expects to return two freshmen who played significant roles in guard Isaac McKneely and wing Ryan Dunn, along with athletic wing Leon Bond III, who redshirted with Traudt this year. Georgetown transfer point guard Dante Harris joined the program mid-year and will play this coming season.

The Cavaliers also have a strong incoming freshmen class that includes four-star signees center Blake Buchanan and guard Elijah Gertrude.