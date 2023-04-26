CHARLOTTESVILLE – With its third pull from the NCAA transfer portal, Virginia basketball addressed both its lack of front-court size and its need for a floor spacer.

Oklahoma graduate transfer Jacob Groves announced on social media Tuesday that he would be joining UVa, tweeting a video of himself in a Cavaliers uniform.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Spokane, Wash., native is transferring for a second time. He started his college career with two seasons at Eastern Washington, before joining Oklahoma for the 2021-22 season. In two years with the Sooners, Groves played in 66 games, making 34 starts averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Groves, who has one year of eligibility remaining, hit five 3-pointers in a game against Texas this past season.

A 35% shooter from beyond the 3-point arc while at Oklahoma, Groves is the third UVa addition from the transfer portal this offseason, joining Merrimack forward Jordan Minor and St. Thomas-Minnesota wing Andrew Rohde.

Virginia needed to completely rebuild its frontcourt after losing Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas to graduation and Kadin Shedrick (Texas) and Francisco Caffaro (Santa Clara) to the portal.

Groves and Minor will join returner Ryan Dunn, an athletic wing who impressed during his freshman season, and incoming freshman Blake Buchanan in the paint for the Cavaliers, who went 25-8, won a share of the ACC regular-season championship and reached the conference tournament title game, but lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Furman.

