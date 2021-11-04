Virginia basketball expecting to lean heavily on transfers Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin

CHARLOTTESVILLE — During Jayden Gardner’s recruitment to Virginia, Tony Bennett and his staff talked to the undersized power forward about the success a similar transfer had a few years back in the program.
Anthony Gill joined the Cavaliers in 2012 from South Carolina and became a key piece of the offense.
Now, UVA is hoping Gardner — a three-year starter at East Carolina before transferring — can have the same kind of impact.
After a pair of closed preseason scrimmages, his teammates believe that, too.
“Jayden, he’s a monster,” said fellow transfer Armaan Franklin, a guard who played at Indiana last season. “What? 6-6, 240? He’s powerful, but he has a lot of finesse. He can shoot midrange. He has a great post game and he’s a great offensive rebounder. And he has great touch around the rim. It’s kind of very tough to guard somebody like that who can do those things.”
Starting with Gill’s arrival before the 2012-13 season, Virginia has had at least one Division I transfer on its roster every year. Bennett’s program has been wildly successful with those additions, a list that includes Gill, Darius Thompson (Tennessee), Nigel Johnson (Rutgers), Braxton Key (Alabama) and last year’s leading scorer, Sam Hauser (Marquette), and Trey Murphy III (Rice).
In fact, the only transfer UVA has missed on during that stretch is Austin Nichols, who joined UVA from Memphis, sat out the 2015-16 season, then got booted off the team after one game the next year.
“When we’re looking at transfers, try to vet it out as best you can by trusted people,” said Bennett. “Do they fit what we’re about? Do they want to be part of helping a team be as good as they can and still pursue excellence themselves? So it’s the same stuff and you just have a shorter window. A little more like speed dating with the transfer portal.”
After the impact of Hauser and Murphy, this will be the second straight year the Cavaliers start a season needing so much from players who started their careers elsewhere. This year, Virginia’s offense figures to be largely built around Gardner’s low-post scoring and the outside shooting of Franklin.
And only a few times has UVA had transfers who came in and played immediately. Gill, Thompson, Nichols and Hauser all sat out a season in Charlottesville under NCAA transfer rules. Johnson was a graduate transfer who got to play immediately.
Key received a waiver to play immediately and became a key piece of the 2019 national championship team. Murphy also was cleared to play without sitting.
Gardner and Franklin will play, and likely start, from the get-go, beginning with team’s Nov. 9 opener at home against Navy.
“There is an advantage when someone’s in your program longer. You can’t deny that,” said Bennett. “Do you change how you are with them when they come in and play right away? Maybe you’re a touch more patient but still demanding.”
For their part, Gardner and Franklin said getting used to their new teammates, coaches and school has been a smooth transition.
“Really just hanging out and being like a family really. Everything we do together off the court is mainly [together], whether it’s eating, whether it’s participating in some activities,” said Gardner, who averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds last season and earned first-team all-American Conference honors at ECU. “We’re all, we’re close. So it’s been really a fun, new relationships to build with my teammates and the coaches. I’m just enjoying myself so far.”
Franklin agreed and said the hardest part of the adjustment has been getting used to Virginia’s emphasis on defense.
Still, even with two years of college experience at Indiana under his belt, Franklin admitted he felt like he was a freshman all over again the first day he walked onto UVA’s campus.
“I was a little lost, didn’t know where to go because I hadn’t had a chance to see the campus before I got here,” said Frankin, whose recruitment was done entirely over Zoom because of the pandemic. “It was a big adjustment, but I pretty quickly figured out how to get around.”
As for the expectations on both transfers, that they’ll be able to come in, handle playing Bennett’s pack-line defense while serving as featured players on the offensive end, both said they’re more than comfortable with that pressure.
“I think I’ve just created those expectations by how I performed in college,” said Gardner. “They brought me here to do a specific job, so I just have to live up to that expectation.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber