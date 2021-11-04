Virginia basketball expecting to lean heavily on transfers Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin

“There is an advantage when someone’s in your program longer. You can’t deny that,” said Bennett. “Do you change how you are with them when they come in and play right away? Maybe you’re a touch more patient but still demanding.”

For their part, Gardner and Franklin said getting used to their new teammates, coaches and school has been a smooth transition.

“Really just hanging out and being like a family really. Everything we do together off the court is mainly [together], whether it’s eating, whether it’s participating in some activities,” said Gardner, who averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds last season and earned first-team all-American Conference honors at ECU. “We’re all, we’re close. So it’s been really a fun, new relationships to build with my teammates and the coaches. I’m just enjoying myself so far.”

Franklin agreed and said the hardest part of the adjustment has been getting used to Virginia’s emphasis on defense.

Still, even with two years of college experience at Indiana under his belt, Franklin admitted he felt like he was a freshman all over again the first day he walked onto UVA’s campus.