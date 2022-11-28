Virginia basketball moves up to No. 3, heads to face Michigan in final ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In pounding Maryland Eastern Shore on Friday night, Virginia used its size and strength advantage in the paint. Tuesday at Michigan, the Nikes will be on the other feet.

“They’re big,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett of the Wolverines, who have five players 6-foot-8 or taller on their roster, and six more listed at 6-7.

Bennett designed Virginia’s challenging non-conference basketball schedule to throw a variety of challenges, both in terms of skill level and style of play, at his experienced team. In wins over Baylor and Illinois in Las Vegas, UVa’s defense was tested by strong guard play.

Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George scored 20 points but also committed five turnovers, went 6 for 15 shooting and fouled out of the Bears’ loss to Virginia. Two days later, Virginia stifled Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr., holding him to 9 points on 4 for 10 shooting and forcing him into 6 turnovers.

Next up, however, Michigan presents a combination of talent and size the Cavaliers, who moved up to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, haven’t seen yet this season.

UVa (5-0) plays at Michigan on Tuesday night in the final year of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, its first trip to Ann Arbor and fifth all-time meeting with the Wolverines (5-1).

The Wolverines ranked third in the Big Ten in both field goal percentage (46.7) and rebounding margin (plus 5.5) last season, with Hunter Dickinson leading the way. His 18.6 points per game were the fifth best mark in the conference, and his 8.6 rebounds ranked fourth.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Alexandria native, who starred at DeMatha Catholic, is off to a similar start to this season. He’s scoring 18.5 points and grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game for the Wolverines.

“He’s an elite talent,” said UVa center Kadin Shedrick. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The 6-1, 231-pound Shedrick and senior center Francisco Caffaro (7-1, 254) figure to play key defensive roles in the matchup, although Virginia could also challenge Michigan's post players with a smaller, faster lineup, at times.

This will be the first game between the teams since Virginia’s 70-52 win in Charlottesville in 2011, and the fifth all-time meeting, with the series tied 2-2. UVa won a pair of home games, while Michigan won a neutral site game in Pittsburgh in December, 1951, and an NCAA tournament game in Lexington, Kentucky in 1989.

While the two programs don’t have much familiarity, Bennett has been part of his share of matchups with the Wolverines, going back to his time as an assistant coach at Wisconsin, also in the Big Ten.

Bennett faced Michigan six times as a Badger assistant, going 4-2 in those meetings, including 1-2 in Ann Arbor.

Bennett’s NBA career also overlapped with current Michigan coach, and former Wolverines star, Juwan Howard. Bennett played for the Charlotte Hornets from 1992-95. Howard was a first-round draft pick of the Washington Bullets in 1994.

Virginia is 13-8 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including last season’s home loss to Iowa. This is the final year of the cross-conference event. Starting next season, it will be replaced by an ACC/SEC Challenge, ESPN and the conferences announced Monday.

“The future ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges will be outstanding events for our student-athletes, member institutions and fans,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a statement. “The SEC, led by Greg Sankey, and our partners at ESPN have been terrific, and there’s great excitement for the first annual ACC/SEC Challenge next season. As part of this announcement, we’d like to acknowledge the Big Ten for its partnership on the ACC/B1G Challenge that spanned more than 20 years.”

The Cavaliers opened the season ranked No. 16, but shot up the poll after its two wins in Las Vegas, going all the way to No. 5. This week’s No. 3 spot is the program’s highest in-season ranking since UVa was No. 2 going into the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Houston, which visits Charlottesville for a game against Virginia on Dec. 17 is the new No. 1 team in the nation.