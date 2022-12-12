Virginia basketball reaches No. 2 in newest AP Poll; Virginia Tech enters at 24

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia, one of just seven remaining undefeated teams in Division I basketball, checked in at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.

Saturday’s opponent, Houston, came in at No. 5 following its home loss to Alabama.

Undefeated Purdue is the new No. 1 and unbeaten Connecticut moved up to No. 3.

With Houston at No. 1 last week and Virginia at No. 3, there was the possibility that Saturday’s matchup at John Paul Jones Arena could have been a matchup of the top two teams in the country. The Cavaliers got by James Madison to remain undefeated, but Houston’s loss to the Tide ended that.

It’s Virginia’s highest in-season ranking since reaching No. 2 in March of 2019. The Cavaliers are 8-0.

Virginia Tech, which improved to 10-1 with its wins over North Carolina and Oklahoma State last week, broke into this year's poll at No. 24.

Duke, at No. 12, and Miami at No. 25 gave the ACC four teams in this week's rankings.