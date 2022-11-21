Virginia basketball soars to No. 5 in new AP poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After missing an NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade last season, Virginia basketball entered this season flying somewhat under the radar nationally.

Not anymore.

Following victories over then-No. 5 Baylor and then-No. 19 Illinois this past weekend in winning the championship of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, UVa has moved up to No. 5 in the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the Cavaliers highest ranking since opening at No. 4 in the 2020-21 preseason poll, and equals their highest in-season ranking since reaching No. 5 in December of 2019.

In both wins, Virginia played stretches of stifling defense that coach Tony Bennett said is closer to the standard he has established for the program. UVa opened the second half against Baylor on a 30-5 run, and ended the Illinois game on a 14-3 run.

“We haven’t, the last few years, been where we needed to be defensively,” he said. “I hope this will give us some momentum to understand, that’s how you win.”

Virginia, which is 4-0 for the first time since opening the 2019-20 season 7-0, ranks third in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 60.8 points per game.

Baylor, which beat UCLA in Sunday’s consolation game in Las Vegas, fell to No. 7. Illinois, which beat UCLA on Friday before losing to Virginia in the championship game, moved up to No. 16. UCLA, after dropping both games at the Main Event, plummeted to No. 19.

UVa was one of three ACC teams near the top of the poll, led by No. 1 North Carolina and followed by No. 8 Duke.

Also Monday, guard Reece Beekman was named the ACC player of the week. He had a double-double, the second of his career, with 10 points and 10 assists in the Baylor win, that followed that up with a 17-point performance against Illinois, earning Main Event MVP honors.

The Cavaliers will play their first game as No. 5 this season when they host Maryland Eastern Shore (1-3) on Friday night. It will be their first home game since the on-campus shooting that took the lives of three Virginia football players on Nov. 13.

“It’s painful just to see all the things that are happening back at our school and back in our community," said Beekman after Sunday's win. "We just wanted to come out and play for the guys, having them in our hearts.”