Virginia’s sixth NCAA super regional championship earned Sunday afternoon, Brian O’Connor began pondering the perks of another trip to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

The Cavaliers venerable coach started mischievously, ribbing deputy athletic director Ed Scott about the substantial tab the team would run up during its traditional CWS dinner at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. Then O’Connor turned to baseball.

“I’ve learned over our trips there that you’re certainly not satisfied just being in Omaha,” he said. “It’s about an opportunity for eight teams to compete for a national championship.”

Then O’Connor turned to family. His eyes moistened and his voice caught.

“This will be the first time that I’ve ever played in that event or coached in the event that my father hasn’t been there,” O’Connor said haltingly. “I’m just looking forward to seeing my mom and giving her a big kiss.”

John O’Connor, who introduced his three sons to the College World Series when they were knee-high, coached their Little League teams and became a staple of UVa baseball, died Nov. 7 at age 82 after battling Alzheimer’s.

Death brings myriad firsts, and the O’Connors have already marked several.

First came the holidays. Then John’s birthday in February. Then the start of baseball season. Now, gulp, Father’s Day and the College World Series.

“He was somebody I could always call,” O’Connor said. “He was always full of encouragement. I missed him this year. The reality of life. It happens, but in this profession, when you have someone like your dad that made such a profound impact, I think about him all the time. I think about my mom all the time.

“I’m just grateful and thankful for the impact he made on me because it’s why I coach. The lessons I learned in my house growing up and even well after that, of how to be a kind and respectful young man and how to treat people, those are all lessons I learned from him.”

The son of Irish immigrants, John was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a short drive across the Missouri River from Omaha, and never moved. He was a railroad worker, brick mason, cemetery manager and founder of a monument company, toiling long and hard to provide for his wife, Barb, and their children.

That example was never lost on Brian and his brothers, Kelly and John Jr. Nor was their parents’ humility, service to others and steadfast Catholic faith.

“All three of us have families of our own now,” said John Jr., “and one of the things we kept talking about that week when he passed was just how he was our first coach on so many levels... It really just centers back to how he showed us respect and treat the women in our lives and the way he respected our mother and his wife and all the people around him.”

Each of the brothers spoke at John’s funeral, and along with Barb they wrote his obituary.

“John had a unique ability to connect with people through his sense of humor, ability to tell a story, and infectious laugh,” they wrote. “His genuine interest in people made whoever he was talking to feel like the most important person in the room.”

Father of three and husband to his high school sweetheart, Brian brings those traits, and more, to coaching. He has steered Virginia to 17 NCAA tournaments in 20 seasons, the aforementioned six CWS appearances and the 2015 national championship.

Barb and John were there for all the big moments, and Barb will be again this weekend.

“She’s the happiest person in America,” Brian said, “that I’m coming home.”

Barb and John were married 55 years, and she still resides on the Sunnydale Road acreage where their boys carved out a baseball diamond and a 3-hole golf layout to accompany the family basketball hoop.

’Twas an idyllic childhood, but no one could have scripted how those annual family outings to the College World Series would evolve.

In 1991, Brian helped hometown Creighton reach the CWS for the first time. A photo of three celebrating Bluejays, including Brian, later became the model for the “Road to Omaha” statue that stands outside Charles Schwab Field, home to the CWS.

The statue was unveiled in 1999, and two years later, Brian returned to the CWS as a Notre Dame assistant coach. In a providential convergence, Sunday will mark the fourth time he has coached Virginia on Father’s Day in Omaha.

The Cavaliers open Friday against Florida and will encounter either Texas Christian or Oral Roberts on Sunday. They are 3-0 at the CWS on Father’s Day, with victories over California in 2011, Ole Miss in ’14 and Tennessee in ’21.

“It’s unbelievable how everything has transpired,” John told me two years ago, his appreciation for family evident throughout our conversation.

After John’s death, Brian spoke to his UVa team about the treasure that is family, a moment that shortstop Griff O’Ferrall said still resonates with the Cavaliers, and a message O’Connor reinforced after Sunday’s super regional victory over Duke at Disharoon Park.

UVa honored John this season with a plaque on the seat he often occupied at the Dish, and courtesy of an anonymous donor, the Cavaliers’ pitching development center is named after Barb and John.

But Brian’s most frequent reminder of his dad comes each time he enters his garage. Hanging on the wall is a 2-foot-by-3-foot photo of John at UVa’s late-night party after the 2015 national title.

Wearing a Cavaliers polo, cap and eye black, John beams as he hoists a cold one.

Tough day at the ballpark? A game or recruiting battle lost?

The picture, the plaque and the pitching facility’s name recenter Brian O’Connor. They remind him of the core heartland tenets he learned from his parents and aspires to instill in his children and players.

“So I see that stuff every day,” he said, “and it just makes me very proud.”

Meanwhile, John O'Connor's pride endures on his Disharoon Park plaque, which reads, in part: "Forever Coach's biggest fan."

PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament