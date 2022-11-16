 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

The head football coach and athletic director at the University of Virginia spoke out Tuesday at a news conference about the shooting that left three football team members dead and a fellow student arrested in connection with the killings. A University of Virginia student who went on a field…

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale.

During a press conference Tuesday, football coach Tony Elliott and athletic director Carla Williams said no decision had been made yet on either game, and that the players' input would be considered.

Wednesday, morning, UVa announced the cancellation.

"Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims' families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville. While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play," said Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell in a statement. "Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVa."

20221115_MET_UVA

Jenna Hughes, of Hanover, Va., share a moment with Brian Stanmeyer, of Vienna, Va., as they gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Virginia is 3-7 in its first season under Elliott and has lost three straight. It was scheduled to play Coastal Carolina in a non-conference game at noon Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., both wide receivers, and D’Sean Perry, a linebacker, were shot and killed Sunday night aboard a charter bus after returning to campus from a class field trip to Washington D.C. A fourth player, running back Mike Hollins, was seriously injured in the incident and remains hospitalized. 

Virginia did not practice Monday or Tuesday, instead meeting as a team both days, first to grieve and then to celebrate the lives of their deceased teammates.

The school canceled its home men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa on Monday night but announced Tuesday that other events would go on as scheduled.

University of Virginia students and others on Monday sing "Amazing Grace" during a vigil for three students killed in a campus shooting. 

Promising a decision "soon," Williams said on Tuesday, “It will be a discussion with Coach and the team. Obviously they're going through a lot, and we want to make sure they're involved as well. We'll use our best judgment."

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said the school's administration is planning a tribute to the deceased players the next two weeks.

“We are family and when one of us is hurting, we all hurt," said Pry. "I’ve hugged my own family, felt so close to our team through all of this these last 24 hours. UVa was here for us in 2007 and we are here for them now. It’s bigger than football.”

