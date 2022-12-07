Virginia coach Tony Bennett didn't immediately have an update on the injury to Reece Beekman on Tuesday night

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett didn’t immediately have an update on the status of injured junior guard Reece Beekman following Tuesday night’s home win over James Madison, but Bennett noted that, with 10 days before the No. 3 Cavaliers showdown with No. 1 Houston, Beekman will have time to heal.

Beekman, who went into the game still dealing with a sore ankle he injured at Michigan on Nov. 29, suffered an apparent right hamstring injury early in Tuesday’s 55-50 win over the visiting Dukes.

“I sure hope Reece is okay,” said Bennett during his postgame press conference, before he had the chance to speak with team trainer Ethan Saliba.

Beekman suffered the injury scoring on a driving layup just 3:24 into the game. He limped down to the defensive end of the floor, then subbed out 23 seconds later. After heading into the tunnel with Saliba to have his right leg examined and wrapped, Beekman returned to the bench but did not play again.

“It was a hamstring or that area,” said Bennett. “He rolled his ankle against Michigan and that was a problem, but after that, I don’t know if he favored it, but he’s having some trouble with, I don’t know if it’s an abductor or hamstring, but I just was told after the first media timeout that that was it. The docs looked at him, Dr. [David] Diduch looked at him and said, ‘You’re probably going to have to hold him.’”

Virginia doesn’t play again until it hosts Houston on Dec. 17.

“We’ll get him evaluated, treatment and hopefully it’ll heal up,” said Bennett.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Beekman, the runner-up for ACC defensive player of the year last season, is averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He leads the team with 36 assists and is tied for the team lead in steals with Kadin Shedrick with 12.

“It’s tough to lose your best defender, but we had guys step up,” said senior forward Jayden Gardner. “We just trust our slides and we trust what we do. We trust the pack. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to defend.”

With Beekman sidelined, Virginia played freshmen Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn more minutes.