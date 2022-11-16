Virginia college football teams to pay tribute to UVa shooting victims at games

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Football teams around Virginia will pay their respects to the three slain UVa football players by wearing helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, per a source.

The list includes, at least, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion and Virginia Tech - the four FBS programs - as well as Richmond and William & Mary, who play each other in a key FCS game.

Teams with home games will also observe a moment of silence.

Virginia players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry were shot and killed Sunday night. Police have charged Chris Jones, a former walk-on at UVa in 2018, in connection with the killings.

UVa canceled its game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, its final home game of the season. No decision has been made yet about the Cavaliers' final game, at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.