When VCU alumnus John Leino went to renew his men's basketball season tickets this offseason, he was a tad shocked to see that his required Ram Athletic Fund donation level had risen to $10,000.

Leino, who swam and played water polo at VCU from 1982 to 1986, had previously been donating $3,000.

But he was sitting in season ticket seats sectioned for a $10,000 donation -- sections 4-7 on the Broad Street side of the Siegel Center, or 23-25 on the Marshall Street side.

That disparity was relative to a policy that allowed season-ticket donors to select from open seats regardless of whether those seats matched their donation threshold.

In essence, the policy stipulated that your donation level allotted you a place in line to pick your seats. But if seats that exceeded your donation level were still open when it was your turn to pick, you were welcome to level up without having to pay up.

But VCU Athletics, which considered but opted against a full reseating for season-ticket holders this offseason, altered that policy after the 2022-23 season.

Hence, anyone who had been sitting in seats that exceeded their donation level had to raise their donation or change seats.

“I understand it," said Leino, one of four season-ticket holders to reach out to the Times-Dispatch regarding the policy change.

"But the fairest thing to do would have been to reseat everybody rather than just a select few folks who, we didn’t game the system, we chose based on what the rules were at the time. It’s indirectly penalizing those of us who were fortunate enough to get better seats than our donation level allowed.”

'Caused all of us to tighten our budgets,' says email

Another season-ticket holder that reached out to The Times-Dispatch said his $2,500 donation jumped to a $7,500 requirement, and that he would not be renewing his tickets for the upcoming season despite having held them for about the past 15 years.

That fan provided an email sent to him by Todd McFarlane, VCU's senior associate athletic director for capital campaigns, regarding the donation policy.

In addition to announcing restructured pregame hospitality offerings and upgrades to the arena, the email stated, in part:

"The rapidly-changing environment of college athletics has caused all of us to tighten our budgets since we still have not recovered from the economic challenges of the past several years. Like many of our fans we still have work to do before we solidify ourselves financially.

"We want to remain competitive nationally and our fans play such an important role in this program. You played a huge role in the success of our team this past season so we need you back in The Stu next year to carry on our winning tradition."

That fan also received an email from Nick Meeson, the director of sales with VCU Athletics. Meeson's email addressed the donation policy directly.

"Per the 2020 seat equity plan, the Ram Athletic Fund giving levels, based on your season ticket location, will be enforced for the 2023-2024 Men’s Basketball Season," Meeson's email read.

"I included this year’s seating chart, below, that shows the giving level requirement based on each seat location. Since your current seat location will require an update to your philanthropic donation, I would like to setup a call to discuss your account options."

VCU did anticipate a full reseating ahead of the 2023-24 season, said senior associated AD for external relations Kevin Dwan. So had the university undergone a reseating, the policy would have been a moot point with everyone starting from scratch in terms of their donation level and seating arrangements.

But Dwan added that the athletic department decided against reseating based on a variety of factors, including coaching and roster turnover this offseason and, namely, the games that fans lost to the pandemic in the 2020-21 season.

Reseating operates on a rough three-to-five-year window. The last one was implemented before the 2020-21 season. So donors who selected seats during the last reseating were robbed of the first season in those seats.

That reality, coupled with a turbulent offseason, prompted VCU Athletics to further hold off on reseating after pumping the brakes on a reseating plan in February 2022.

Dwan said it's realistic for fans to expect a reseating in the next couple years. The change of plans is the reason fans affected by the donation policy received late notice.

“We needed to get everyone up to the appropriate level so the people you’re sitting next to are paying the same thing as you," Dwan said.

“I recognize that that caused some heartburn for some folks. And a lot of it was around the communication, which we can always get better, we can always learn from those things. So that’s what happened, I think some folks were caught off guard by it, which I certainly regret. I wish we had given people more notice.

“It affected a small portion of our fanbase, but that’s still a really important part of our fanbase. So I definitely regret the heartache that caused some of our folks. For the vast majority, we were able to work through it and find a suitable option. We’re excited to have those folks back in the Siegel Center this year.”

No decision made on full reseating next offseason

Dwan added that the required donation level was not raised for any section, and the actual ticket price, which ranges from $449 to $550, was actually marginally reduced in a couple sections.

Though Leino understands the premise behind the policy change, he said the same timing elements taken into account in the decision to push back reseating should have been factored into the donation level enforcement.

"New coach, new team, and a lot of unknowns," he said.

"The ability to fill seats is dependent upon the value of the product on the floor. There are a lot of unknowns going into this season and while I have complete faith in Coach Odom's ability, I'm not certain he'll be (as) successful his first year as he will (be) later.

"If those seats the AD kicked me and others out of remain empty, the optics can kill a program: empty arenas won't sell TV coverage."

Dwan said VCU Athletics has not made a final decision on whether it will implement a full reseating next offseason. But when that call is made, "we will give people plenty of warning," he said.

He added that VCU has already sold more season tickets for the upcoming season than it did for all of last year.

“We’re really excited, we’re hearing great things from our fans that are incredibly excited for the Ryan Odom era," Dwan said.

"There’s great momentum."

