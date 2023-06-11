CHARLOTTESVILLE — Champions counterpunch. Teams. Individuals. They absorb an opponent’s best shot and respond with stronger punishment of their own.

To wit: Virginia baseball’s super regional conquest of Duke and sixth trip to the College World Series.

The Cavaliers dismissed the Blue Devils 12-2 in Sunday’s decisive Game 3 at raucous, sold-out Disharoon Park and will open CWS competition Friday in Omaha, Nebraska against Florida.

But when Jay Beshears’ 2-run, sixth-inning homer trimmed UVa’s lead to 5-2, Cavaliers faithful had reason to be anxious. Duke had mastered late-game comebacks this season, and its bullpen had authored three consecutive scoreless innings.

And, oh by the way, Oregon had erased an 8-0 deficit Friday to defeat Oral Roberts 9-8, reminding us that sports remain delightfully unscripted.

Virginia’s counterpunch Sunday was a 4-run bottom of the sixth highlighted by Ethan Anderson’s 2-run homer that all but ended the Blue Devils’ quest for their first trip to Omaha since 1961.

Sound familiar?

In Saturday’s Game 2, Duke, the designated home team, scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to draw within 4-3. UVa answered with a 4-spot in the top of the fifth that included a 3-run homer by — you guessed it — Anderson.

The moral of our story: The Cavaliers get really irritated when challenged.

“I think one thing I realized a lot this year is how playoff baseball is so momentum-driven,” Virginia shortstop Griff O’Ferrall said, “especially in front of a crowd like this. So when we got punched, being able to punch right back in the next opportunity we had at the plate just really evened the playing field back up and got this crowd back into it.”

The theme applies to this super regional writ large. After losing 5-4 in Friday’s Game 1, Virginia outscored Duke 26-6.

And how about the Cavaliers’ clutch hitting? They went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position Friday, 10 for 18 the remainder of the weekend.

“It’s a hallmark of a really good offense,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said.

“When you do it and respond like we have the last two days," O'Connor said, "coming after losing Game 1 is — I told them in the huddle after — it’s a special quality that they have learned that will be an asset for them for the rest of their life, not only the rest of this season, the rest of their career but in life.”

The Cavaliers’ hitters weren’t the only ones who counterpunched. Their pitchers bordered on remarkable — again.

After yielding Beshears’ home run Sunday, UVa starter Brian Edgington blanked Duke over the final 3⅔ innings to finish a 114-pitch complete game, the Cavaliers’ first such postseason outing since Brandon Waddell in the 2014 CWS against Vanderbilt.

Similarly, after giving up three runs in the fourth Saturday, Connelly Early (Midlothian) pitched another 3⅓ scoreless innings. Early, Edgington and Nick Parker, transfers all, have teamed to start all six games this postseason, with a microscopic 2.20 ERA.

All this is a testament to fourth-year pitching coach Drew Dickinson, whom O’Connor hired from the same position at Illinois when staff staple Karl Kuhn left to become Radford’s head coach. O’Connor didn’t know Dickinson before the job interview, but knew of him.

“I think any good coach or administrator keeps a list of people and keeps updating that in case something happens with your staff,” O’Connor said. “That’s what good leaders do... Candidly, I’d heard a lot from professional scouts in the Midwest of the job he did at Illinois, not only for them to end up being high draft picks, but also, most importantly, getting the most out of his pitching staff.”

Dickinson has certainly done that at Virginia, helping the program advance to Omaha twice in the last three years. This is O’Connor’s eighth time competing at CWS — once as a Creighton pitcher, once as a Notre Dame assistant coach and six occasions in 20 seasons at UVa.

That Omaha is across the Missouri River from his boyhood home in Council Bluffs, Iowa merely adds to the allure. But O’Connor is acutely aware that most of his current players are CWS rookies.

“Although this is our sixth appearance,” he said, “this is their appearance. I said it last weekend: This baseball program is here for these players to wear this uniform and compete for a championship. It’s not for us as coaches. We get to enjoy it because of the work they deliver and their performance. So I’m just so excited for every one of them to have an opportunity to walk in that stadium and ... compete for a national championship.”

PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament