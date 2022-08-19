Virginia eager to show off one of the nation's top receiver corps this football season

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Don’t try to convince Marques Hagans that Virginia’s embarrassment of riches at wide receiver is some kind of problem.

Hagans is more than happy to handle whatever along comes with the glut of talent at the position he coaches for his alma mater.

“For years, I operated with less,” said Hagans.

That won’t be the case this season. UVA returns a stable of star pass catchers, led by Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV. Lavel Davis Jr., after emerging as a big-play receiver his freshman season, is back from a knee injury.

Speedster Demick Starling and Wisconsin transfer Devin Chandler are fighting to earn snaps and Virginia still may get Malachi Fields, who is injured for fall camp, back.

It all adds up to the deepest, and arguably most talented group Hagans has had in his 11 seasons with the Cavaliers.

And it means star quarterback Brennan Armstrong and new offensive coordinator Des Kitchings have plenty of weapons to work with.

So, can Hagans and Kitchings keep all those pass-catchers happy?

“There are several guys, I think have earned the opportunity to get the ball,” said Kitchings, who said he anticipates a rotation of six primary receivers. “And, schematically, I think we have enough distribution and balance, where different guys will get the ball.

“I think it’ll happen naturally without having to force it.”

It certainly evolved that way last season. Thompson, who converted to wide receiver from quarterback after transferring from Mississippi State and suffering a shoulder injury, led the Cavaliers with 78 catches last year. Wicks’s 1,203 yards and nine touchdown receptions ranked first for UVA.

Throw in Starling and Fields and the returning Virginia wide receivers accounted for 224 catches for 3,183 yards and 17 touchdown receptions.

That’s why, even despite the loss of senior Ra’Shaun Henry and tight end Jelani Woods, multiple preseason publications have ranked Virginia’s receiving corps as one of the top three to five in the country.

No other ACC team returns as many 40-plus pass catchers as UVA’s trio of Thompson, Kemp and Wicks. No other league squad brings back three receivers who went over 700 yards last season, the way the Cavaliers’ trio did.

Wicks and Kemp combined 15 touchdown catches are the second most for any returning duo in the league, behind Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry and Taylor Morin.

The question for the Cavaliers isn’t just how to use all those weapons, it’s how much more potent have they become.

The coaching staff’s sky-high expectations for Wicks have been apparent since the team’s spring game, when new coach Tony Elliott — who mentored future NFL players including Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfro, Artavis Scott and Mike Williams while at Clemson — declared Wicks was as talented as anyone he had ever coached.

“Wicks is a great player and he has an unlimited amount of talent that can be unlocked,” said Kemp. “Coach is definitely on him. I’m on him. Coach Hagans is on him. We just want the best.”

Elliott saw firsthand just how the diminutive Kemp, a former Highlands Springs star, can impact a game when Kemp caught 10 passes for 96 yards in a UVA loss at Clemson in 2020.

Davis continues to work his way back from knee surgery last spring. In 2020, the 6-foot-7 South Carolina native burst onto the scene, leading the ACC averaging 25.8 yards per catch. He caught 25 passes for 515 yards and five touchdowns in eight games that season.

Now, Davis is working to bring back that buzz around his game.

“Lavel seems like he’s in a better place mentally. And physically he looks better,” said Kitchings, comparing Davis to how he moved in the spring.“Everybody knows Wicks, Kemp, Thompson. Lavel, what he did freshman year that’s out of sight, out of mind, bro. You ain’t played ball in a year and a half.”

Still, Thompson may be the most intriguing member of the cast, as he continues his transition to becoming a full-time wide receiver, focusing on techniques and fundamentals of the position, perhaps most importantly, improving his route running.

“The biggest area I’ve seen him grow is just accepting the challenge to become a technician at the position,” said Elliott. “I already know you are a great football player. You have a great football mind. He started as a quarterback. He just has that sense. He has that knack. Now can we add the technical aspect of it to complete your game?”