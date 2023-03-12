CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia, the ACC co-regular-season champion and tournament runner-up, earned a No. 4 seed in the South Region for the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers (25-7) will play Furman on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

The winner faces the winner of the game between No. 5-seed San Diego State and No. 12-seed Charleston.

“I dreamed about stuff like that," junior guard Reece Beekman said. "Little kids grow up dreaming about this.”

In UVa's last NCAA appearance, in the Indianapolis bubble in 2021, it lost to Ohio in the first round.

Last year, the Cavaliers played in the NIT, reaching the quarterfinals.