CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia fifth-year center Francisco Caffaro has officially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, a source with access to the portal said Thursday.

The 7-foot-1, 254-pound Argentinean redshirted in 2019, when UVa won the national championship. Since then, he’s played in 92 games, making 21 starts, averaging 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

He had his most productive season in 2021-22, starting 16 of the 35 games he played in, scoring 4.3 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds per outing, all career highs.

Caffaro scored six points in Virginia’s win over Louisville in his final home game at John Paul Jones arena, a victory that gave the Cavaliers a share of the ACC regular-season title.

“It’s pretty special,” Caffaro said then. “It’s been five years that I’ve been here. A lot of winning. A lot of titles. But just being my last home game, going out like that, my mom and stepdad were here. Her being here for this, it was pretty special.”

At the time, Caffaro indicated he would be meeting with an agent to pursue professional basketball. But Thursday, late in the afternoon, his name popped into the transfer portal, opening the possibility that Papi might not be done in college.

