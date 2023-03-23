Virginia center Francisco Caffaro discusses getting a start in place of the injured Ben Vander Plas.
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia fifth-year center Francisco Caffaro has officially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, a source with access to the portal said Thursday.
The 7-foot-1, 254-pound Argentinean redshirted in 2019, when UVa won the national championship. Since then, he’s played in 92 games, making 21 starts, averaging 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
He had his most productive season in 2021-22, starting 16 of the 35 games he played in, scoring 4.3 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds per outing, all career highs.
Caffaro scored six points in Virginia’s win over Louisville in his final home game at John Paul Jones arena, a victory that gave the Cavaliers a share of the ACC regular-season title.
“It’s pretty special,” Caffaro said then. “It’s been five years that I’ve been here. A lot of winning. A lot of titles. But just being my last home game, going out like that, my mom and stepdad were here. Her being here for this, it was pretty special.”
At the time, Caffaro indicated he would be meeting with an agent to pursue professional basketball. But Thursday, late in the afternoon, his name popped into the transfer portal, opening the possibility that Papi might not be done in college.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) and Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) tip off to start the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia and Duke square up for the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) fights for a rebound during the first half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) drives with the ball during the first half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball during the first half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) defends Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) during the first half of the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) fights for a basket during the first half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, N.C. on Saturday.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) drives with the ball during the first half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Duke head coach Jon Scheyer points and shouts during the first half of the ACC championship game against Virginia in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) has the ball stolen during the first half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) fights for a basket during the first half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) fights for a basket during the first half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) drives past Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) during the second half of the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kadin Shedrick (21) fights for a basket during the second half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia head coach Tony Bennett yells and points during the second half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Armaan Franklin (4) blocks a shot by Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half of the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) shoots a ball past Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) during the second half of the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Players on the Virginia basketball team walk across the court during the second half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) takes a shot while defended by Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) during the second half of the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) drives with the ball during the second half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) is defended by Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) during the second half of the ACC championship game in Greensboro, N.C. on Saturday.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) celebrates during the second half of the ACC championship game against Virginia in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) defends the ball during the second half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to his team during the second half of the ACC championship game against Duke in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) and Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) fight for a loose ball during the second half of the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) drives past Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) during the second half of the ACC championship game in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS The Duke basketball team holds up at ACC Tournament trophy after winning the ACC championship game against Virginia in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Duke head coach Jon Scheyer holds up the net after winning the ACC championship game against Virginia in Greensboro, Nc., Saturday, March 11, 2023.
