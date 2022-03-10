Virginia fights off Louisville to advance at ACC tournament, 51-50

NEW YORK – El Ellis’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just inside the half-court line had no impact on the outcome of Wednesday night’s second-round ACC tournament game between Virginia and Louisville. UVA led by four when Ellis’s heave found its mark as the horn sounded.

But in a game where neither team led by more than a shot in the second half until the final minute of play, it was fitting that the contest end as a one-point game.

“To me it was beautiful,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “And I say that because yeah, we were struggling offensively, but to me it's beautiful when a team finds a way. We've been down this road, and again, it's about getting a victory.”

Reece Beekman’s driving layup with 40 seconds to play and Jayden Gardner’s two free throws with four seconds left gave Virginia a 51-50 win over Louisville on a night when neither team could pull away from the other.

Gardner led sixth-seeded Virginia, which faces third-seeded North Carolina in a quarterfinal game Thursday night, with 17 points. Senior point guard Kihei Clark added 15, including six in a 3:12 stretch late in the game to help UVA in the contest.

Beekman had nine assists and five rebounds to go with eight points, none bigger than the two he scored when he blew past Noah Locke for a layup that put Virginia ahead 49-45 with 40 seconds left.

“Coach Bennett actually drew up that play in the huddle,” said Beekman, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer in Virginia’s ACC tournament win over Syracuse last season. “So it was kind of clear it out, make a play, so that's what I did.”

UVA’s defense came up with two key stops in the final 1:01 of play to help the Cavaliers survive on a night when nothing came easy for them.

Even halftime saw them locked out of their locker room at the Barclays Center for about five minutes.

“Our guys knew that was the ticket tonight,” said Bennett of the defense. “And it's the ticket all the time and then again we just tried to keep adding some quality offense with that. They did the job.”

And while Bennett described the win as “beautiful,” he acknowledged the game itself was perhaps not most people’s idea of basketball artistry.

“We call it a knuckle buster game,” said Bennett. “That was a knuckle buster and that's all you could do. Sometime that's how it gets in tournaments.”

Jerry Izenberg, a Hall of Fame sports columnist, once likened a particularly putrid offensive showing in a Rutgers-Seton Hall basketball game to two armies trying to stone each other to death with wet noodles.

Wednesday night in Brooklyn, Izenberg would have seen the pasta flying, especially in the first half.

Virginia hit just two of its first 18 shots, falling behind by nine points midway through the period.

But Clark and Gardner did just enough offensively, scoring 7 first-half points each to keep the Cavaliers in a game they absolutely had to have if they’re harboring any hopes of an eighth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Virginia shot just 30% in the first half, going 9 for 27 from the floor and committing five turnovers.

The saving grace for the Cavaliers was, thanks in part to their defense and in part to Louisville’s own limitations, the game remained close. The Cardinals shot 40% and went 1 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half.

UVA found a little more success shooting the ball in the second half but still, the game was tied 45-45 with 1:54 to play.

From there, Gardner hit a jumper to give the Cavaliers a lead, and Beekman scored on his drive to the rim to make it a two-possession game. After Malik Williams scored inside with four seconds remaining, Gardner sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

“I thought we showed good poise for the most part,” said Clark. “We (hung) our hat on the defensive end and got stops down the stretch, so I thought it was good to pull out that one.”