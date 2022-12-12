Virginia football captain Nick Jackson is entering his name in the transfer portal, but hasn't ruled out a return to the Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE – All-ACC inside linebacker Nick Jackson, the unquestioned heart of the Virginia defense, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Monday, Jackson said Monday, becoming the fourth Cavaliers’ starter to do so this offseason.

“Hardest decision I’ve ever made,” said Jackson. “And not ruling coming back to the Cavs out.”

Jackson led the Cavaliers with 104 tackles this season, his third straight year with over 100 stops. He also had a career-high five sacks and earned second-team all-conference honors.

“It’s been nothing less than a dream and honor to play for the University of Virginia,” said Jackson. “The support and everything has been more than I could imagine when I committed in 2018.”

Jackson joins quarterback Brennan Armstrong, cornerback Fentrell Cypress and left guard John Paul Flores as Virginia starters in the portal.

In all, UVa – which went 3-7 in its first season under coach Tony Elliott – has 12 players in the portal as of Monday midday. That group includes backups in defensive back Chayce Chalmers, offensive lineman Zachary Teter, wide receiver Nathaniel Beal III and long snapper Lee Dudley.

Jackson and Cypress helped lead a dramatic defensive turnaround this season for Virginia. Under new coordinator John Rudzinski, the Cavaliers allowed 7.8 points and 108.4 yards less per game than they did a year ago.

Cypress earned second-team All-ACC honors after leading the team with 14 passes defended.

Flores, a Texas native, was part of an impressive rebuilding job for the Cavaliers’ offensive line. He transferred to UVa after two seasons starting at Dartmouth. Virginia lost all five starting offensive lineman from its 2021 team and Flores came in and started the first six games before suffering an injury in the Cavaliers’ home loss to Louisville.

On Sunday, sources confirmed that Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague, a holdover from the Bronco Mendenhall staff who has been at UVa for seven years, would be leaving to take the same position at North Carolina State.

Virginia is hoping to return centers Ty Furnish and Jestus Johnson, guards Derek Devine and Noah Josey, and tackles Logan Taylor, Jonathan Leech and McKale Boley. That group all started games this past season.

Sunday, offensive lineman Daijon Parker, who spent the past five years at Division II Saginaw Valley State in Michigan, announced his intention to transfer to Virginia.

Also Monday, Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington announced his commitment to UVa. The 5-foot-9, 192-pound Georgia native had 65 receptions for 694 yards and scored one touchdown this past season.

