CHARLOTTESVILLE – Defensive end Kam Butler can bring pressure off the edge. Running back Perris Jones and wide receiver Malik Washington can break off big plays.

But this week, as the reeling Virginia football team gets ready for a Friday night game at Maryland, veterans including Butler, Jones and Washington have to bring something equally important to practice – energy.

“I think there’s a group of older leaders that are really taking charge and getting more energy at practice,” senior tight end Grant Misch said Tuesday. “Practicing harder, going for longer. We know that’s what translates to Saturdays.”

This week, maybe more than any other, it would be easy to understand why that’s a challenge. The Cavaliers (0-2) lost to James Madison – in its second year as an FBS program – on Saturday, squandering an 11-point lead and falling 36-35.

It was an emotion-packed day with a large crowd as UVa played its first game since November’s tragic shooting that killed three players.

The schedule does Virginia no favors, as it faces a short week to get ready for its trip to Maryland (2-0). The team – which is a two-touchdown underdog against the Terrapins – got back to practicing on Sunday, but players and coach Tony Elliott felt everyone has responded well.

“I’ve seen a bunch of guys who are ready to work,” said senior offensive tackle Jimmy Christ, a transfer from Penn State. “No one’s hanging their head right now. We know we have Maryland and a quick turnaround. We’re all focused on Maryland and not living in the past. I credit our leaders on our team because they’re all making sure no one’s down right now, that we’re working right now.”

Last season, UVa went 2-4 following a loss, bouncing back from defeats against Illinois and Louisville with wins over Old Dominion and Georgia Tech, but also enduring a pair of three-game losing streaks on its way to a 3-7 mark in Elliott’s first season in Charlottesville (the final two games were canceled following the shooting).

Now, Virginia – which fell 49-13 to then-No. 12 Tennessee in its first game – has opened the season with back-to-back losses for the first time since 2016, when it started 0-3 and ended on seven-game slide.

But Elliott believes the short week, playing on Friday night on the road in its first trip to College Park, Md. since a 27-26 loss there in 2013, has helped his team to refocus.

“We didn’t have a long time to sit and stew about what happened,” Elliott said. “We had to get right to the accountability, put it to bed and then move on. Sunday, everybody was hurting. When I went home, I didn’t eat. … It’s all about how you respond, and I think the guys are learning to respond quicker, and they’re learning to respond the right way.”

Going back to last season, Virginia has now lost five in a row, failing to put a notch in the win column since a 16-9 road win at Georgia Tech on Oct. 20. With another emotional home game on the horizon next Friday, when former quarterback Brennan Armstrong and his new North Carolina State team visit Scott Stadium, the Cavaliers know they need to build some momentum quickly.

“It’s huge not just for our record but for our confidence,” Misch said. “When you’re winning, football is a little more fun. And we haven’t won a game in a while.”

