Virginia football losing offensive line coach to North Carolina State

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia football offensive line coach Garett Tujague has accepted the same position at North Carolina State, multiple sources confirmed Sunday night.

Tujague was an original member of Bronco Mendenhall’s staff in 2016 and helped rebuild an offensive line that was one of the weakest in the ACC to a unit that helped UVa win the Coastal Division title in 2019.

The move reunites Tujague with former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who State hired last week. Anae spent last season at Syracuse, joining the Orange as its offensive coordinator after Mendenhall resigned after the 2021 season.

Tujague was one of three Mendenhall assistants retained by new coach Tony Elliott, along with wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and linebackers coach Clint Sintim. Tujague also served as Elliott's recruiting coordinator.