CHARLOTTESVILLE – Before Tony Muskett ever walked up to the line of scrimmage, got behind his center and took a snap, he tried walking up to his new teammates and offering a handshake.

The lost art of the in-person introduction has been key as Muskett, a transfer quarterback from Monmouth, has tried to accelerate the process of getting to know the rest of the Virginia football team.

“I feel like that’s a part of today’s society that is overlooked – introducing yourself to people,” Muskett said. “With social media, you ‘meet’ someone on Instagram or Twitter before you meet them in person. So, just having the courage to go up to someone and say, ‘Hey, I’m Tony. I’m a transfer here. It’s nice to meet you.’”

Muskett, who is battling for the starting job that opened up after Brennan Armstrong transferred to North Carolina State, is getting the majority of the practice snaps this spring. His chief competition for the position, Jay Woolfolk, is also a relief pitcher for the UVa baseball team, so his workload is being carefully monitored.

Off the field, Muskett said his new teammates have been welcoming, bonding with him over food and video games and helping him learn the playbook.

Junior wide receivers Malachi Field and Dillon Tennyson, both Virginia natives, have spent time showing Muskett and transfer wide receiver Malik Washington (Northwestern) some of the best places to grab a meal in Charlottesville.

Muskett and Washington are two of six transfers getting acclimated with the Virginia program this spring, along with safety Cam’Ron Kelly (North Carolina), cornerback Travyonn Kyle (Iowa State), running back Kobe Pace (Clemson) and offensive guard Ugonna Nnanna (Houston). All six could very well be starters when the Cavaliers – who went 3-7 last year – open the season against Tennessee in Nashville on Sept. 2.

When those transfers show up an hour before practices, or stay for extra work afterward, certainly they’re trying to improve their skills and knowledge of Virginia’s schemes. But they’re also developing something less tangible, Muskett said.

“They’re getting extra work in, trying to build chemistry,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. If you have the right guys in the building and the right guys that want to get the work done, it’s going to click. It’s just a matter of time before it gets there.”

Around college football, the NCAA transfer portal has made roster turnover a reality in most programs this spring.

Kelly, who played four seasons, two as a starter, for the Tar Heels, believes the free-agent like movement is a positive for both the players and for the game itself. He said it allows athletes to tackle new challenges and seek out better opportunities, ultimately making them better players and strengthening teams that had needs.

“I think it’s definitely a good thing for college football,” Kelly said. “Coaches can up and leave at any time. And then, from the outside looking in, that’s unfair to the players. The players have that power now.”

The movement also brings a new challenge for college coaches – develop chemistry quickly, with just the spring and preseason for the transfers to get to know their new team before being asked to play key roles.

“I think it’s a challenge for everybody in college football,” said UVa coach Tony Elliott, going into his second season with the Cavaliers. “I think that if it’s not done right, it can get out of control. For me, I still want to build my team through the draft, and then supplement through free agency, to use those terms. I still want it to be about the collegiate model. We’re going to be strategic in the kind of guys we target. Still trying to build a team.”

At Virginia, there’s an additional challenge this offseason. The team went through an unspeakable trauma when three players were killed in an on-campus shooting on Nov. 13, a tragedy that prompted the cancellation of its remaining games.

The newcomers weren’t at UVa for that, but now, they’re part of a locker room and team that carries that pain in all that it does.

“They understood what they were signing up for,” coach Tony Elliott said. “They understood the situation in the locker room they were walking into. They’ve just become one of the brothers. … I think they understood coming in the door and the accepted the challenge. They wanted to be a catalyst to help these guys who went through that to be able to move forward.”

Virginia’s veteran returning players have worked to ease the transition for the transfers. Senior running back Perris Jones said the sooner the newcomers feel comfortable, the sooner they can play at a high level. And that moves UVa closer to the goal of winning more games.

“Everybody that comes in, we try to make sure that we spend a lot of time with them and let them know that they’re not just football players,” Jones said. “They’re part of our brotherhood. We try to spend time outside of the football field and outside of the academic setting, where we just enjoy one another’s company and really spend time getting to know each other, so that we build that bond. Because the closer that we are, ultimately, the better that we’ll play on the field and the more we’ll play for one another.”