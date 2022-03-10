Virginia gets roughed up by UNC in ACC quarters, leaving its postseason future in serious doubt

NEW YORK – Even Tony Bennett couldn’t call this one beautiful.

A record setting half for offensive ineptitude sent Virginia home from the ACC tournament Thursday, and might have sunk any chance the Cavaliers had at receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

UVA scored just 13 points in the first half, a record low for an ACC tournament game in college basketball’s shot-clock era as North Carolina rolled to a 63-43 win and spot in Friday’s semifinals against Virginia Tech.

It was the fewest points Virginia scored in an ACC tournament game since a 63-41 loss to Duke in 1998.

Brady Manek led the Tar Heels with 21 points, 19 of which came in the first half.

Bennett had praised his team’s 51-50 second round win over Louisville as “beautiful” because it had found a way to win, making key plays down the stretch. But Thursday, an inspired defensive effort was rendered pointless by an offense that couldn’t score points.

On Jan. 8, Bacot absolutely abused the Cavaliers, scoring 29 points and grabbing 21 rebounds in a 74-58 Tar Heels rout but Virginia’s Francisco Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick – with help from Jayden Gardner – did an effective job clamping down on him, especially in the first half.

Bacot was just 1 for 6 in the first half and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, still enough for his school-record 24th double-double of the year.

Virginia went to Brooklyn in search of enough wins to put it in the conversation for an eighth straight NCAA tournament bid. Instead, after fighting past Louisville by a single point on Wednesday, it turned in a performance it should pray the selection committee members weren’t watching.

It was UVA’s lowest output of the season and fourth game scoring 50 points or fewer this season.

Jayden Gardner, the East Carolina transfer who has led the team in scoring all season, put in a team-high 17 points, but the Cavaliers could not find any other semblance of consistent scoring.

Virginia guards Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin combined to shoot 5 for 23 and commit 7 turnovers.

Offensive woes have plagued UVA all season, but Thursday it took those woes to a new low in the first half.

Virginia didn’t score for the final 6:15 of the half, as the Heels ended the period on a 12-0 run to go the locker room up 33-13. Manek outscored UVA by himself, 19-13, in the first half.

It was the first time a Carolina player had done that since Reggie Bullock outpaced Maryland 21-20 in the first half of a 2013 game.

The Cavaliers shot just 5 for 12 in the first half, while committing six turnovers. Things didn’t get better after the break.

Now, Virginia will most likely be on the outside looking in when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced Sunday, potentially sending UVA to the NIT for the first time since 2013.