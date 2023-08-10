CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he works his way into the lineup at Virginia, Clemson transfer cornerback and former Highland Springs High School star Malcolm Greene has a one very specific area of his game he’s aiming to become known for.

“I want to be the best player in the country when it comes to attacking the ball,” Greene said. “When the ball is in the air, not just I know it’s mine, everybody knows it’s mine.”

Greene played in 29 games over three seasons for the Tigers, starting five times, breaking up six passes and snaring a pair of interceptions. He battled injuries and dealt with stiff competition for playing time. Now, he’s hoping to have a breakout season in his home state.

And a big part of that will be winning 50-50 balls, passes that – in the air – could be caught by a receiver or a defender, like Greene.

Last season, Virginia managed just five interceptions, second-fewest in the ACC, ahead of only rival Virginia Tech’s four. Cavaliers defenders did break up 38 passes in their 10 games, led by Fentrell Cypress II’s 14 and Anthony Johnson’s 12.

Johnson was a first-team all-conference selection and Cypress II earned second-team honors, but both are gone this fall.

Johnson is in the NFL and Cypress transferred to Florida State.

While veteran safeties including Antonio Clary, Jonas Sanker and Coen King are back, UVa turned to the portal to rebuild the corner position with Greene, SMU transfer Sam Westfall and Iowa State transfer Tayvonn Kyle.

Something that trio has in common? Each is under 6 feet tall.

As a group, the Cavaliers’ cornerbacks are among the shortest in the ACC this season. The two corners named to the preseason All-ACC team were Cypress and North Carolina State’s Aydan White. Both stand 6-foot tall.

Greene and Westfall are 5-10 and Kyle, who is working primarily at safety so far this fall, is 5-11.

“I’ve been around taller corners, shorter corners. Shorter receivers, taller receivers,” Westfall said. “I’ve played against a lot of different types. It doesn’t make a difference to me. Every defensive back plays differently.”

Virginia could get decidedly taller at the position if returning players are able to win starting positions over the transfers. King has been working at corner since the spring, and he is 6 feet tall. Junior Will Simpkins III had been emerging in the spring, and he’s 6-2.

But Westfall said he’s confident the UVa coaches are comfortable playing smaller corners, like himself and Greene. After all, he noted, they recruited the pair to become Cavaliers.

“I feel like they played differently last year than what they actually wanted out of the corner room,” Westfall said. “They inherited all those guys, so I feel like bringing us in, they’ll have more the type of defense they want. We’ll fit in to whatever they want us to do.”

Defensive backs coach Curome Cox said he’s not fixated on finding cornerbacks with a certain body type, though there are physical attributes and characteristics he does seek out for the position.

“You work with what you get,” Cox said. “Conceptually, you look for athletic guys. Played multiple sports. That just helps with the movement and the mindset at that position, specifically. You try to identify what their strengths and weaknesses are. If you’re long, you might need to be more fluid. If you’re shorter, you need to be more physical. Just get them to understand who they are so they can use it to their advantage.”

Cox and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said this season’s defensive scheme will change not just because the team figures to be using shorter cornerbacks, but because it’s a different lineup with different personnel in numerous spots.

“One of the parts, as we put a defense together, is evaluating our talent,” Rudzinski said. “I think we’re looking always to evolve to make sure we put guys in position to be successful. If it merits changing what we do schematically to match that, then we need to do it.”

For Greene, he’s working to put himself in position to get his hands on the football more often. That’s involved a focus on getting in and out of his breaks and improving his footwork so he can “eat up space as good as possible.”

And Greene is confident he can eat plenty, despite his smaller stature.

Defensive backs

Returning starters: Safeties — Antonio Clary, Jonas Sanker, Coen King; corners — none

Other returners: Aidan Ryan, Will Simpkins III, Elijah Gaines, David Herard, Micah Gaffney

Newcomers to know: Malcolm Greene, Sam Westfall, Tavyonn Kyle

Key losses: Fentrell Cypress II, Anthony Johnson

Position coach: Curome Cox (second year at UVa)

Key stat: Virginia’s five interceptions last season were the second-fewest in the ACC.