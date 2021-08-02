Virginia governor fast-tracks NIL legislation regulating college athletes' endorsement deals

In May, officials from universities and colleges across Virginia sent a letter to Gov. Northam – written by UVA athletic director Carla Williams – urging him to issue an executive order granting athletes NIL rights.

On June 30, the NCAA announced it had suspended its restrictions on NIL deals for athletes, while requiring them to follow their local state laws.

At UVA, the school’s compliance department is responsible for monitoring NIL deals. Athletes can submit their opportunities through a phone application called Inflcr, for the athletic department to review.

“It’s a challenge for sure, but it’s also an opportunity,” said Williams. “We’ve been planning for this since before the pandemic. … We’re learning along the way and hopeful it’ll be a good thing for our student athletes.”

As of last month, Williams estimated less than 50 the school’s 750 athletes had already submitted NIL deals for review.

During ACC football media days last month, commissioner Jim Phillips and the league’s coaches expressed a desire to have a national standard to keep the playing field level between schools in different states.