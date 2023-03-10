GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia basketball’s primary goal, game in and game out, is to defend the paint. Friday night, the Cavaliers owned that coveted real estate on both ends of the floor.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds and second-seeded UVa finished with a commanding 40-22 margin of points in the paint as it handled 3-seed Clemson, 76-56, in the ACC tournament semifinals.

"Clemson is a very physical team and it was coached to try to meet their physicality tonight," Gardner said. "I think we did that."

Virginia (25-6) will play Duke in Saturday night’s championship game, its fourth finals appearance in the last nine years and first since winning the tournament in 2018.

Clemson’s Hunter Tyson scored 15 points, going 5 for 9 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers had one of their most efficient offensive outings of the year, with Gardner and senior guard Armaan Franklin getting to the rim and scoring. Franklin finished with 16 points and fifth-year senior point guard Kihei Clark added 13.

No, Virginia hasn’t gotten back to draining 3-pointers, though it was certainly effective there, too, finishing 6 for 17 from beyond the arc. And it still had its struggles at the free throw line, going 8 for 14 there.

But it’s found other ways to put up points, playing a physically tough brand of offense, getting into the paint and scoring.

The Cavaliers had 11 offensive rebounds leading to 14 points.

"I think the guys are taking care of the ball. They're cutting hard. Our screening has improved," coach Tony Bennett said. "They're just seeing things as the game presents, and that's the best to me kind of basketball win. You give them a structure and then they play the game out of it."

The Tigers (23-10), desperate for a quality win to enhance their resume for an NCAA tournament at-large bid, never got going in this one. They missed 12 of their first 16 attempts from 3-point range.

"They obviously were clearly better than we were," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We thought at times we were a little step slow, and some of it is stylistically playing them. They're probably the hardest team in the league to play against in terms of what it takes, consistency of effort and discipline. Their offensive movement is very good and taxing on you, and if you're just a little fatigued and wear down a little bit, you're going to get burned."

UVa went up by eight early in the first half, taking a 26-18 lead on back-to-back Gardner jumpers with 7:01 left before the break.

Hall didn’t score his first points until 14:01 into the game.

Hall and Tyson did their best not to let Virginia pull away. A Tyson 3-pointer with four minutes left in the half cut the Tigers’ deficit to 29-25.

But Virginia ended the half on an 8-0 run, taking a 37-25 lead to the locker room. Clemson shot just 36% in the first half, while UVa was at 50%.

Things didn’t slow down for the Cavaliers after the break. They scored the first six points of the second half, opening up a 43-25 lead and never looking back, eventually going up by as many as 23, taking a 52-29 lead with 13:45 to play.

“We’ve been scoring and being patient,” junior guard Reece Beekman said.

UVa won its final two regular-season games to clinch a share of the conference’s regular-season championship, securing the No. 2 seed and a double-bye for this week’s league tournament. It beat North Carolina in the quarterfinals on Thursday night, hitting nine of 10 free throws over the final 1:57 to seal the win.

Now, it takes a four-game win streak into the championship game against Duke, the ACC’s hottest team with eight straight victories.

For Clark, a conference tournament crown is one of the few achievements he doesn't already have on his resume.

"It would mean a lot," Clark said. "Something I haven't been able to accomplish. Just going to treat it like a regular game and go out and play Virginia basketball tomorrow."