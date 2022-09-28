Virginia inserting Jestus Johnson III into starting lineup at center ahead of Duke game

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Taking over as the man in the middle of Virginia’s rebuilt offensive line, sophomore center Jestus Johnson III knows how vital communicating with his fellow linemen will be Saturday when he makes his first career start at Duke.

He doesn’t expect that to be much of challenge.

“I’m a talkative person,” Johnson said Wednesday after practice. “So, me being able to over-communicate, it comes naturally to me.”

Johnson lost a preseason competition for the starting job with sophomore Ty Furnish, a setback he said has “motivated” him this season more than it frustrated him. At 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds, Johnson is beefier than the 6-3, 279-pound Furnish, and coaches anticipated Johnson winning the starting job in preseason camp. But instead, Furnish emerged ahead of Johnson, who was converting from the guard position, and started the first four games.

“He made a move during camp,” Elliott said of Furnish going into the season opener against Richmond. “For us coming out of spring, just being transparent, we were pushing Jestus to be the guy, He had been a guard and we're trying to make him a center. So it didn't happen as fast.”

But Syracuse’s odd-front, with a hulking nose tackle lined up directly over Furnish, gave the undersized center trouble and UVA quickly made the move to the taller, heavier Johnson.

“I love Ty Furnish,” Elliott said Tuesday. “What you're seeing is a young guy that's trying to figure it out. He has to learn on the go. He gave us everything that he had, but as I've said before, abandoning technique a little bit. In that case right there at center, you cannot abandon your technique.”

UVa (2-2, 0-1 ACC) turned to Johnson and, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, saw an immediate impact.

“He’s a little bit bigger which actually benefited us in some pass protection stuff,” said Kitchings. “And the run game was able to get some things going with inside runs with his size. So it gave us a little advantage there.”

Duke, this week’s opponent, bases out of a 4-2-5 defensive look.

Because Johnson and Furnish competed in the spring and through most of fall camp, star quarterback Brennan Armstrong said he’s comfortable taking snaps from either center.

“We worked together,” said Armstrong. “In the fall and spring, they were always rotating Ty and Jestus, just because there was a competition there, battling. So I had a decent amount of snaps with both of them. When Jestus came in, I wasn’t worried at all either. That’s coach Tujague’s call, whoever it is. But I’m comfortable with both.”

The line as a whole has struggled this season, not surprising since the unit is breaking in five new starters, three of whom had never started a college game. Senior tackle Jonathan Leech made a pair of starts last season and John Paul Flores, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth, started 10 games each in 2019 and 2021.

Minor injuries prevented UVa from building much chemistry with a starting five during the preseason and some of that flux has continued into the first month of play. True freshman McKale Boley started the first two games at left tackle before Leech returned from a (wrist arm injury). Leech came back for the Old Dominion game and played right tackle, with sophomore Logan Taylor sliding to left tackle.

Furnish, right guard Derek Devine and Flores at left guard, have started every game on the interior.

They’ve allowed 12 sacks through four games, the fourth most in the ACC this season, going into Saturday’s game at Duke (3-1, 0-0). But the group has been encouragingly effective run blocking and Virginia – led by running back Perris Jones – is getting 4.7 yards per attempt.

Kitchings said the run blocking is ahead of the pass protection at this point, though he hopes the latter isn’t far behind.

As for Johnson, he’s confident in this offensive line, despite the early-season struggles.

“We know who we are,” said Johnson. “We know what we can do.”