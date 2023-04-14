CHARLOTTESVILLE – During his time as a goalie for Virginia lacrosse, Kip Turner reacted emotionally to the good and bad moments in games. The approach certainly worked, as Turner earned All-America honors and led UVa to the 2006 national championship.

But as an assistant coach, Turner – who works with the goalies and faceoff men at his alma mater – has pushed for a dramatically different mindset.

“As a player, I rode the highs and the lows a little bit,” Turner said this week as the team prepared for its rematch with No. 3 Duke on Saturday in Durham, N.C. “But looking at it from the lens of a coach, you want the highs and lows to be minimal.”

Cavaliers head coach Lars Tiffany said Turner is the perfect sideline complement to Tiffany’s own fiery nature – and the perfect “goalie whisperer” for sophomore starter Matthew Nunes.

“Kip is so patient. I’m not,” Tiffany said with a laugh. “Kip is the guy who can calm things down, take things analytically and quietly and gets them in a good state of mind. I’m the one who’s yelling at the defense, getting hot and bothered by a bad play.”

Nunes said Turner – and the mental performance coach Turner introduced him to, Chris Buck – have helped him overcome a slow start to this season and, a year after starting as a true freshman, avoid a sophomore season slump for the second-ranked Cavaliers (8-2, 2-1 ACC).

Going into Saturday’s game against the Blue Devils (10-2, 3-1 ACC), who beat Virginia 16-14 on March 31, Nunes has a .504 save percentage. But of late, he’s got into a rhythm. Over the last three games, wins over Notre Dame and North Carolina and the loss to Duke, Nunes has stopped 40 of the 77 shots he’s faced, a mark of .519.

“It’s more just a mental thing and a personal thing. I’m trying to stay relaxed,” Nunes said. “It’s having the confidence in yourself. I believe I’m one of the best goalies in the country. My teammates believe that, too. It’s having that confidence, that swagger.”

Perhaps the best thing Nunes has done this season is settle into games and play his best lacrosse in the fourth quarter. His .504 season save percentage is respectable, but his mark in the fourth quarter is an impressive .525.

“It’s just getting back to the basics, thinking less and being more aggressive,” Nunes said. “Just kind of going out there and being more loose, being more relaxed.”

Of course, staying relaxed is no small feat considering the steady barrage of highly-ranked opponents Virginia’s lacrosse schedule throws at Nunes. The Cavaliers are 5-2 against teams currently in the Inside Lacrosse Top 20.

Saturday’s game at Duke will be UVa’s fifth straight game against a top 10 opponent.

“That’s what we want,” Nunes said. “When you come to a school like Virginia, you always want to be playing the best. You always want to be on TV. I think that’s one of the best parts of coming to Virginia, how hard our schedule is.”

His fellow goaltenders – senior David Roselle and freshman Kyle Morris – have also played a critical role in keeping his frustration managed. That’s especially true in practices, where facing a barrage of shots from players with the skill of Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier and the velocity of Griffin Schutz and Peter Garno can dent a goalie’s confidence.

“There are times where Dave will turn to me and say, ‘Wow. That was an insane shot,’” Nunes said. “Whenever I’m upset with one going in, he’ll say, ‘Hey, that’s Connor Shellenberger.’ Or, ‘That’s Peter Garno. That shot’s going triple digits.’ You kind of snap back.”

After a slow start to this season, Nunes has snapped back. And he’s a big reason the Cavaliers believe the outcome can be different in their rematch with Duke, which has now beaten Virginia in the teams’ last 17 regular-season meetings.

UVa hasn’t beaten Duke in the regular season since 2004.

Of course, that’s the exact kind of side plot Turner wants to make sure Nunes isn’t thinking about when the game starts.

“It’s having the mental capacity to get out of your own way,” Turner said. “It’s ‘me versus the ball.’ Keep it as simple as possible. He’s done a good job with that, with just seeing the ball and saving the ball.”

