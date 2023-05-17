CHARLOTTESVILLE – In the most delicate balancing act of his life, Virginia lacrosse midfielder Grayson Sallade had to work hard, but not too hard. He had to push himself but not too much. He had to keep making progress but understand that setbacks would happen.

Sallade tore the ACL in his left knee in the third quarter of UVa’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal loss to Maryland last May. He had surgery in June and his doctors and trainers told him he could be back on the practice field by early February.

That wasn’t good enough for Sallade, a graduate student from Lancaster, Pa., and two-time team captain. He wanted to be ready for the season opener on Feb. 3.

Eight months post-surgery, he did just that, playing in the Cavaliers’ win over Michigan and picking up three groundballs.

“Blew away our training staff. Blew away our doctors,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said of Sallade’s rapid recovery. “Eight months? That’s one out of 100. That’s Grayson. He’s that guy. It’s remarkable.”

Following the recovery plan laid out by associate athletic trainer Rebecca Vozzo, Sallade got himself back on the practice field in January. Sallade said he approached his comeback with a blend of motivation and realism.

“I wanted to be back for the first game, but I knew some things might go wrong,” Sallade said. “So, I was shooting for that, but knew that some obstacles might come in the way.”

Combining that mental approach with a willingness to do the work and the discipline not overdo it, proved successful, and Sallade has played in all 15 games heading into the second-seeded Cavaliers’ quarterfinal matchup with seventh-seeded Georgetown in Albany, New York.

“That’s probably why he is back, because he didn’t overdo the training,” Tiffany said. “He followed the plan. He pushed it without going over the top.”

His efforts to get back on the field wowed his teammates during the summer and through fall ball. Junior defenseman Cole Kastner said Sallade was in the training room daily, sometimes multiple times in the same day.

“It’s amazing,” Kastner said. “You have no idea how hard he worked this summer to get back, to get healthy. He was working a job, had his internship, figuring out what he was doing for fifth year and rehabbing his ACL all at the same time. It’s been remarkable to see what he’s done and the strength that he came back with and the level he’s playing at. I don’t know if anyone’s ever done it like that.”

For Sallade, one of the hardest parts of his recovery was finding a way to continue being a leader for the team while he was on the sideline all fall. He’s played in 61 career games as a defensive midfielder, scoring seven goals, recording 10 assists – including a career-high six so far this season – and scooping up 128 groundballs.

He was a captain last year and again for this season.

“Not being out there in the fall was kind of troublesome as a captain,” Sallade said. “You have to use your voice in a different way, without being out there, which I thought was very beneficial to the leadership. But being out there, it’s definitely a lot easier to lead and lead by example.”

Just like his recovery, Sallade managed captaining from the sideline effectively, Tiffany said..

“He handled that really well. And not everyone does,” Tiffany said. “I can remember when Ryan Conrad blew out his knee, he was a nightmare on the sidelines. But Grayson was a very patient, good teammate and captain on the sideline.”

Still, as the Cavaliers prepare to make a run at their third national championship in the last five years, they’re much happier having Sallade on the field with them.