Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PHILADELPHIA – In the days leading up to NCAA men’s lacrosse final four, Virginia coach Lars Tiffany commented on “the nerve” of his veteran players to talk openly about their expectation to win another national championship.

Tiffany’s words revealed both pride in his players’ drive and confidence and a level of parent-like concern.

If a championship-or-bust mentality drives his UVa program, how would his players live with anything less?

Sitting between fifth-year senior attackman Xander Dickson and sophomore goalie Matthew Nunes in the post-game press conference following Saturday’s soul-crushing 13-12 NCAA semifinal overtime loss to Notre Dame, a team Virginia beat twice in the regular season, Tiffany got his answer.

Was this 13-4 season, one that ended in a third trip to the final four in the last four tournaments, a success?

“No, because we didn't win a national championship, and that's just a standard we created,” Dickson, his eye-black smudged by tears, said. “We're not trying to be arrogant about that, but that's what we want – a national title. This is Virginia lacrosse; this is the best of the best, the bluebloods. We want a national title, so in that essence, yes, we didn't reach our goal. But definitely not a failure, no, in the idea that we had so much fun along the way and it was such a crazy ride.”

A measure of bravado may have been stripped away by Saturday’s loss, a game Virginia led by two goals with under nine minutes to play and by one with less than a minute left.

But, especially for fifth-year players like Dickson, who were part of the 2019 and 2021 national championships and chose to come back this season to erase the sting of last year’s quarterfinal blowout loss to Maryland, the sudden end of the season – and their college careers – gave them a moment to exhale and appreciate that “crazy ride.”

“If we define life based on national championship or bust, that's a bit daunting, isn't it?” Tiffany said. “It certainly does [feel that way] right now because we have these expectations and we've build this program to where it is, and the men who are next to me and in that locker room had a lot to do with that.”

Dickson sat to Tiffany’s left in the press conference, reflecting his final UVa game and his career. After the 2020 COVID-shortened season, Dickson had put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, considering leaving the school because he felt hopelessly buried on the depth chart by All-Americans.

Instead, he stuck it out, in large part because he didn’t want to walk away from a program that believed it could – and should – win the national championship every season.

This year, he set the school’s single-season goal record with 61 goals.

Nunes sat to Tiffany’s right, a second-year starter in goal whose 17 saves Saturday helped keep Virginia ahead of the Irish for most of the game. His eyes red from crying, Nunes promised that the championship standard wouldn’t be graduating along with his veteran teammates.

“We're taking it on the chin right now,” Nunes said. “We've got to continue their legacy and build upon their legacy that they've left. They've left this place way better than they found it. They left it with two national championships. They turned everything about this program around, and they're the reason why I'm at this place.”

Nunes will be back next season, along with three-time All-American attackman Connor Shellenberger, who scored three goals and had three assists Saturday, turning in a performance that made it hard to envision Virginia not advancing to Monday’s national title game against Duke.

So will midfielder Griffin Schutz and defender Cole Kastner, who started Saturday, and attackman Patrick McIntosh, whose two first-half goals helped get the Virginia offense going.

There won’t be any shortage of talent when UVa gets back to work in the fall.

And the expectations won’t be for any less than a championship.

Today in sports history: May 26 1925: Ty Cobb becomes first to collect 1,000 career extra-base hits 1959: Harvey Haddix of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches 12 perfect innings before losing in the 13th 1985: Danny Sullivan spins, then wins Indianapolis 500 1987: Larry Bird's heroics lift Boston Celtics over Detroit Pistons 1988: Wayne Gretzky leads Edmonton Oilers to Stanley Cup title 1991: Rick Mears passes Michael Andretti with 12 laps to go, wins his fourth Indianapolis 500 2005: For second straight year, no American man makes it out of second round at French Open 2008: Syracuse wins its 10th NCAA men’s lacrosse championship 2013: Tony Kanaan ends years of frustration by finally winning Indianapolis 500