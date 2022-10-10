Virginia looking to recover, regroup after disappointing 2-4 start to season

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In the 11 years he spent on the coaching staff at Clemson, Tony Elliott never experienced losing like he has in the first half of his debut season as the head coach at Virginia.

The Tigers only lost back-to-back games once while Elliott was an assistant there, in 2011, his first season working at his alma mater.

Elliott hasn't been part of a losing season since he was the wide receivers coach for a 5-6 FCS Furman team in 2010.

But as he deals with UVa’s disappointing 2-4 start, and its three straight losses following Saturday’s 34-17 home setback against Louisville, Elliott said he can draw on his Clemson experience to deal with failure.

“You have to handle success well and then you have to grow through adversity,” said Elliott.

That first season, 2011, in addition to losing consecutive games to North Carolina State and South Carolina, and dropping three of their final four games, the Tigers ended the year with a resounding thud in the Orange Bowl, losing 70-33 to West Virginia.

It’s a game that unraveled quickly for Clemson and Elliott, the team’s running backs coach then, recalls the painful details vividly.

“Andre Ellington fumbles on the 1-yard line, we're [down] by four points, getting ready to go up,” said Elliott. “He fumbles on the 1-yard line, they return it for a touchdown. We press on the next drive; we throw an interception then the game is over. In just a matter of two drives.”

Saturday’s loss to Louisville had a similarly obvious – though less dramatic – turning point. The Cavaliers were leading 10-0 and had driven into the red zone when quarterback Brennan Armstrong fumbled at the 18-yard line.

From that moment, Louisville scored the next 20 points and never trailed again.

“Adversity hits and things happen,” said Armstrong. “We never bounce back with a good drive once something happens. We aren’t working together to get it done, and we’re stalling out on the little things.”

Much of the Cavaliers’ struggles stem from an offense that has had a hard time moving from the wide-open style of play favored by the previous coaching staff to the more pro-style, timing-based attack installed by Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

UVa ranks next-to-last in the ACC in scoring, averaging 17.8 yards per game, and its 11th in total offense, mustering just 356.8 per outing.

But equally alarming in recent weeks has been a regression for the defense. After keeping the Cavaliers in games earlier this season, it’s allowed 72 combined points in the last two losses to Duke and Louisville, not exactly ACC powerhouses.

After sacking opposing quarterbacks 14 times in the first four games, it’s managed just one sack in the last two. Saturday, with Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham sidelined with a concussion, the Cavaliers generated almost no pass rush against his untested backup.

This is Virginia’s first 0-3 start to ACC play since 2013, but the players said that, with six games remaining, four of them at home, no one is giving up on the season.

“Definitely not the position we thought we'd be in at all,” said linebacker Josh Ahern. “But there's nothing else you can do other than wake up the next day and keep working. So that's the team mindset of the group. That's all we can do.”

Senior cornerback Anthony Johnson, who transferred to UVa from Louisville before the 2021 season, said the open date will give the Cavaliers a chance to recharge both physically and mentally.

“We have to take this time in the bye week to just find our heart as a team,” said Johnson. “Get together and figure out what it is we have to do to win these games like this.”