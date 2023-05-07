CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament and will host Richmond, a team it blasted during the regular season, in the first round on Saturday.

"We are thrilled to be playing in the NCAA tournament, right at Klockner, in front of our fans," UVa coach Lars Tiffany said Sunday night in a video released by the school. "Especially against a local rival. So, we're expecting a big crowd Saturday here in Charlottesville. We're ecstatic to be home."

The top three seeds are all from the ACC. Duke, which beat UVa twice during the regular season, is the No. 1 seed. The top seed has reached at least the national semifinals in 18 of the last 19 tournaments.

Virginia (11-3) beat Notre Dame twice. In all, UVa went 5-3 against teams in the bracket, beating Michigan, Richmond and Johns Hopkins but losing to Maryland.

The Spiders (11-4) locked up a spot in the draw winning the Atlantic 10 tournament this weekend. They lost at Virginia on March 4, 25-8.

In all, Richmond is 1-8 all-time against UVa.

The winner of the Virginia-Richmond game faces the winner of Saturday's first-round game between seven-seed Georgetown and Yale. That quarterfinal would be May 20 in Albany, N.Y.

Both teams that beat UVa this season - Duke and Maryland - are on the opposite side of the NCAA bracket, meaning the Cavaliers couldn't face either one until the national championship game in Philadelphia, should they get that far.

The women’s tournament, which includes 29 teams, includes three from the Commonwealth, led by James Madison, which earned a seven-seed as an at-large choice.

JMU hosts Army on Friday at 2 p.m. If it advances, it would face the winner of Friday’s second game In Harrisonburg, between Maryland and Drexel.

Virginia’s women’s team will play in its 27th straight NCAA tournament, every year Julie Myers has coached the program, except 2020 when the postseason was wiped out by the pandemic. The Cavaliers (11-6), an at-large selection, open play Friday at 8 p.m. against Albany (11-6) in Denver.

The winner faces the winner of fifth-seeded Denver (19-0), the only undefeated team in the naton, and Southern California (16-3) in the second round.

The Cavaliers have won at least one game in the tournament in each of its last five appearances.

In last year’s tournament, UVa beat Southern California in Chapel Hill, N.C. before being eliminated by North Carolina.

This year, it’s another in-state team playing on Tobacco Road.

Richmond, the Atlantic 10 champion, plays Marquette – another at-large selection – on Friday at 5 p.m. in Chapel Hill, N.C. If it advances, it would play the winner of fourth-seeded North Carolina and Sacred Heart.

Northwestern, the Big Ten champion, is the No. 1 seed in the women’s tournament.