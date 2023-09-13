LEXINGTON — VMI played in front of 5,622 fans in its season opener and in front of 1,465 fans last weekend.

The Keydets will have a much bigger audience in their next game.

FCS member VMI will step up in weight class when they visit FBS and ACC member N.C. State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Wolfpack (1-1) play at 56,919-seat Carter-Finley Stadium.

"I enjoy playing these (FBS) games. They're in awesome environments, " VMI linebacker/defensive back Evan Eller said Tuesday. "There's probably going to be 60,000, roughly, people. Those are the coolest games to play. … It makes you raise your level of your game."

VMI played in front of 26,013 fans in last year's 44-10 loss at Wake Forest. The Keydets played in front of 16,785 at Kent State two years ago and in front of 23,875 at Marshall in 2019.

"It's definitely an exciting opportunity," VMI quarterback Collin Ironside said. "This is going to be the most fans any of us have probably ever played in front of."

The Keydets (1-1) are looking forward to testing themselves against an FBS team.

"Our mindset this week is just prove people wrong," Ironside said. "Obviously we're going down there as the big underdog. Nobody thinks we can do it.

"We had the (FBS) opportunity last year vs. Wake Forest, and I had the opportunity to throw a touchdown to my roommate Grant Swinehart, which was … a super exciting moment that we'll remember forever. Looking forward to making more memories like that.

"I'm not intimidated by it by any means. It's an opportunity to show what you're about."

The game will be nationally televised on the CW network (including WWCW in Roanoke) as part of the CW's new package of ACC football and men's and women's basketball games.

This will be VMI's third game on national TV in recent years. The VMI-Wake game was on the ACC Network last year. VMI lost at Army on the CBS Sports Network in 2019.

VMI will reap $425,000 from State for the game. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 1946.

"There's a reality that it's a necessarily evil. There's a reality that there is a funding … opportunity through playing these (FBS) games," VMI first-year coach Danny Rocco said Wednesday. "The reason that I have always kind of supported this kind of a matchup has always been because the student-athlete … is very highly motivated to play in these games and this atmosphere."

VMI has not toppled an FBS team since it dropped down to the FCS level in 1982. VMI’s last win over an FBS team came against Virginia Tech in 1981, which was VMI’s final season at the FBS level. Since then, VMI has gone 0-39 against FBS teams.

"It really comes down to getting off to a fast start, being able to do some things early in the game to gain some confidence and maybe build some momentum," Rocco said. "For us, special teams is absolutely critical. I've seen these games go south very quickly because of the speed and depth and talent that the opponent has in the kicking game."

State will boast superior depth. VMI is funding about 60 football scholarships this year, while FBS teams are allowed to fund 85 grants.

"We're going to have to be very strategic with … our substitutions to make sure we're getting the right guys in the game at the right time and we're creating (the) opportunity for rest for guys that can't be out there 70, 80, 90 plays," Rocco said.

VMI opened the season two weeks ago with a 12-7 home win over Davidson, a nonscholarship FCS program that lost to a Division II foe last week. The Keydets lost 21-13 at Patriot League member Bucknell last week.

"(The State game) is going to be an important game in defining who are our team is, how we're going to respond after the tough loss last week," Ironside said.

Rocco, whose team has scored a total of 6 first-half points this season, is hoping his offense can become more prolific.

"We're just not scoring points, especially early," Rocco said. "It'd be a good start to see us score some points in the first half against the North Carolina State team. If we can do that, it creates a little more sense of excitement, energy, belief."

State, which features ex-Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong, is coming off a 45-24 loss to Notre Dame. The Wolfpack opened the season with a 24-14 win at Connecticut.

The Wolfpack went 8-5 overall and 4-4 in ACC play last season.

"They've got really good team speed," Rocco said. "That's probably the one thing that is the most obvious when you do play in these matchups where you are looking at ACC scholarship athletes.

"You do some things with misdirection and some bootlegs, just different things to try to slow them down a little bit so they're not always just cleats in the ground, running downhill, attacking you."

VMI will visit another ACC school, Georgia Tech, next year. The Keydets will visit Navy in 2025, followed by the previously announced game at Virginia Tech in 2026. The Keydets will visit West Virginia in 2027, Liberty in 2028 and Louisville in 2029.

Three FCS teams have upset an FBS team so far this season — Southern Illinois won at Northern Illinois; Idaho won at Nevada; and Fordham won at Buffalo.