Virginia penalty issues leave Tony Elliott 'irate,' mulling lineup changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Early on during his first spring as Virginia’s football coach, Tony Elliott made one of his program rules very clear — no fighting at practice.

After a skirmish broke out between a group of players, Elliott had his players running.

“There was a couple of times when we had to do some running,” running back Perris Jones said. “After the first time, I think the guys got the picture.”

For Elliott, that rule is part of creating a disciplined mindset, one that he believes will help his team limit its penalties. But in Saturday night’s loss at Duke, the Cavaliers were anything but disciplined.

UVa (2-3, 0-2 ACC) was flagged for five 15-yard penalties in the 38-17 loss in Durham.

“That’s gotta change,” said senior linebacker Nick Jackson, who sat out the first half after being ejected for targeting a week earlier in the loss at Syracuse. “We can’t give people yards. That’s unacceptable.”

Duke’s first touchdown drive on Saturday night was aided by an unnecessary roughness flag on senior defensive tackle Aaron Faumui, who shoved a Blue Devils lineman who had continued to block him through the whistle, and a personal foul on junior defensive tackle Ben Smiley on the very next play. Of 72 yards on that drive, 30 came from those two UVa penalties.

Smiley added another personal foul late in the game and graduate defensive end Jack Camper had a roughing-the-passer call go against him.

“Those are big penalties and they’re not necessary,” said Elliott, whose team was flagged 12 times for 105 yards a week earlier in the loss at Syracuse. “If you saw me on the sideline, I was irate. Because we’re struggling as a football team to try and win after the snap, win the trash talking contest, win the face to face, win the pushing. We need to focus on, during the play, doing your job with great fundamentals, great technique. Then get your eyes to the sideline so we can process the next call coming in.”

It wasn’t all on the defense. Sophomore offensive tackle Logan Taylor was flagged 15 yards for a personal foul in the third quarter.

The rash of penalties has Elliott considering lineup changes.

“I told the coaches, if I continue to see it, I’m just not going to play guys,” said Elliott. “And it seems like they’re the same culprits coming out, and if they don’t get it corrected — and they’re not going to have much longer — then I’m going to start making decisions and I’m not going to play guys.”

Taylor had a personal foul call against him in the opener against Richmond, Smiley had one against Old Dominion and Faumui was called for unsportsmanlike conduct in the Illinois game.

On the season, Virginia is tied with Syracuse as the most penalized teams, by yardage, in the ACC, losing 72.4 per game going into Saturday’s home game against Louisville. It’s only been flagged sixth most in the conference, 36 times, which reflects how many of the penalties have been of the 15-yard variety.

The coaches said they emphasize discipline during practices, but acknowledged the results Saturday were unacceptable.

“Obviously what we’re doing must not be working,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. “We handle that as a team, we handle that as a unit and as a position group. Three-fold there. Just gotta grow up, as a team. Self-inflicted wounds. The margin of error is so small in football and when you have penalties or mistakes that cost you in drives, it just makes that tougher. You gotta keep pushing through that mentally, physical and have some pride about it to not allow me, the individual, to cost the team.”