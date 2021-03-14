Virginia places five in NCAA tournament; VCU a 10 seed, UVA in, at least for now

The University of Virginia is a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament. For now.
The Cavaliers drew a Saturday game, the latest possible, against No. 13 Ohio. Every day counts for UVA at this point, while the Cavaliers attempt to go the NCAA-mandated seven days without a positive COVID test.
VCU picked up a No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 seed Oregon, also on Saturday.
Virginia Tech is a No. 10 seed, and will face No. 7 Florida on Friday.
Game times will be announced later Sunday night by the NCAA.
Norfolk State, the winner of the MEAC title, will participate in a Thursday night play-in game against Appalachian State.
Liberty was selected as a No. 13 seed, and will face No. 4 Oklahoma on Friday.
The commonwealth's five teams match a record, and mark the third time that has happened.
