Virginia playing a decidedly more offensive brand of football than its head coach is known for

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Given his druthers, Bronco Mendenhall would prefer to win football games 13-6 rather than 45-42. He admittedly cringes a bit – even after victories – when his team is involved in games with over 1,200 combined total yards, as it was Saturday night.

There is a style of football Mendenhall, a defensive coordinator who then built a defense-first program at BYU, is associated with and it isn’t the high scoring brand that most of the team’s ACC games have turned into this season.

“What I know right now is wins are hard to get,” Mendenhall said Monday during his weekly press conference. “And in those rare occasions where we might win 7-3 or 7-0 and it's a defensive touchdown that we score on, yeah, I'll relish those moments. But in today's world of college football, those are few and far between.”

This past Saturday night, Mendenhall’s team won its fourth straight game, holding off Georgia Tech 48-40 in a game that the Cavaliers’ allowed five touchdowns – three of 35 yards or longer – and 570 yards. But it isn’t as if that’s the first time UVA has had a game finish in the ‘shootout’ final tally category.

It lost 59-39 at North Carolina, won 34-33 at Louisville and, of course, posted Saturday’s point-infused score.