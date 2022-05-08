Virginia, Richmond open NCAA lacrosse tournament on the road

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s road to a third straight lacrosse national championship begins on the road, at coach Lars Tiffany’s former home.

The Cavaliers (11-3), the ACC co-champions and the only team from the league to make the bracket, will open play in this year’s NCAA tournament on Saturday or Sunday at eighth-seeded Brown, where Tiffany played and then coached for 10 seasons before taking over at UVA.

A win could potentially set up a rematch with No. 1 overall seed Maryland, which drilled Virginia 23-12 on March 19 in Washington D.C.

After hitting some midseason struggles, UVA has won three straight, defeating Quinnipiac, Syracuse and Lafayette by a combined count of 62-34.

Virginia went 0-2 against NCAA tournament teams during the regular season, losing to Maryland and at Richmond.

The Spiders (11-4), the Southern Conference champions, will open play at third-seeded Penn (10-4).

Richmond as the second seed on Saturday captured the Southern Conference tournament, and the accompanying automatic NCAA bid, by defeating top-seeded Jacksonville 10-9 in High Point, N.C.

The No. 17 Spiders launched their Division I program 2014 and will make their fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament. They previously won league championships in 2018 and 2019 as Southern Conference members, and in 2014 as members of the Atlantic Sun.

UR, which hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game, is led by graduate attack Ryan Lanchbury, a Canadian who is one of 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, which recognizes the top men’s and women’s players in college lacrosse. Graduate midfielder Luke Frankeny was named most outstanding player of the Southern Conference tournament after scoring a tournament record eight goals in two games.

In the women's bracket, where North Carolina is the top overall seed, James Madison is the only representative from the Commonwealth. The Dukes open play on Friday against Connecticut.

Virginia's women missed the tournament field for the first time in coach Julie Myers's 27-year tenure at the school.

