Virginia set for road date at Duke, Cameron Indoor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Only three Virginia basketball players have ever played a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Cavaliers will seek an upset of No. 9 Duke on Monday night, a win that could jump-start their hopes of reaching the NCAA tournament.
They weren't on the roster the last time UVA won at Cameron, a 65-63 victory in 2018.
“As a kid, you want to be in those types of venues and legendary gyms, playing against a legendary coach in his last year,” junior guard Armaan Franklin said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman started last season’s 66-65 loss to Duke at Cameron, and center Francisco Caffaro played two minutes coming off the bench. They’re the only current Cavaliers with experience playing in Durham, where UVA is 11-59.
Of course, the Blue Devils’ roster, as it seemingly does every year of late under retiring hall of fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, has undergone another major overhaul with freshmen Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin and Trevor Keels taking on starring roles for this year’s team, which further cemented its status as the class of the ACC with its 87-67 decimation of rival North Carolina in nearby Chapel Hill.
“Their athleticism and the way they play defensively, they’re kind of a mix of their young superstars with some guys who’ve been in the program and how they’re getting after it and improving,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “You have to be right. You’re going to have to be sound. Not perfect but you’re going to have to be right. They do some things defensively that are challenging and they have guys who can go get baskets. Right now, they’re the best in our league. So to beat the best, you have to play at a high level. We understand that.”
Duke is 13-1 at home this year, with its lone loss coming on Jan. 8 to the same Miami team Virginia beat convincingly on Saturday.
A win over the Blue Devils would be the best victory on Virginia’s résumé, a body of work that – at best – has it on the fringe of consideration for an eighth straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers also have February visits tot Miami and Virginia Tech, and a home game against Duke. All of those are likely to be considered Quad 1 games under the NCAA’s NET ranking metric.
To substantially improve its NET – UVA is 88th – it likely must win two or three of those games.
“We have to be as sound and tough defensively, and you’re going to have to take care of the ball,” Bennett said. “And play to win in those settings. When you against teams like Miami, like Duke, like most of the teams on the rest of our schedule, you’ve got to beat those teams. They don’t lose. That’ll be the mindset.”
The Cavaliers, who have won three of their last four games, said they’re aware of the team’s postseason outlook, but they’re not focusing on it.
“It’s always in the back of our heads, a little motivation,” Beekman said. “If we just stay the course, play how we play, together, I think we’ll be good.”
