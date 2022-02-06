Virginia set for road date at Duke, Cameron Indoor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Only three Virginia basketball players have ever played a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Cavaliers will seek an upset of No. 9 Duke on Monday night, a win that could jump-start their hopes of reaching the NCAA tournament.

They weren't on the roster the last time UVA won at Cameron, a 65-63 victory in 2018.

“As a kid, you want to be in those types of venues and legendary gyms, playing against a legendary coach in his last year,” junior guard Armaan Franklin said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman started last season’s 66-65 loss to Duke at Cameron, and center Francisco Caffaro played two minutes coming off the bench. They’re the only current Cavaliers with experience playing in Durham, where UVA is 11-59.

Of course, the Blue Devils’ roster, as it seemingly does every year of late under retiring hall of fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, has undergone another major overhaul with freshmen Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin and Trevor Keels taking on starring roles for this year’s team, which further cemented its status as the class of the ACC with its 87-67 decimation of rival North Carolina in nearby Chapel Hill.