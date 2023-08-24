Val Ackerman aspired to be a marine biologist, Craig Fravel a doctor and DeMaurice Smith a trial lawyer. But organic chemistry didn’t compute for Ackerman, dissecting a frog turned Fravel’s stomach, and the boardroom lured Smith from the courtroom.

But though all three envisioned a different path while studying at the University of Virginia, each is among the legion of accomplished sports executives educated at a school that does not offer a sports management program.

A 1981 graduate and former basketball All-American, Ackerman is entering her 11th year as commissioner of the Big East Conference. She was the founding president of the WNBA and started in the sports industry as a staff lawyer at the NBA, hired by then-commissioner David Stern.

“The adult I am was largely formed by the experiences I had in Charlottesville,” Ackerman said.

Fravel, an ’82 Virginia law alum, is the executive vice chairman for racing operations at the Stronach Group, which owns renowned horse racing tracks such as Santa Anita near Los Angeles and Pimlico in Baltimore. He previously served as president and CEO of the Breeders’ Cup, the sport’s annual world championship weekend.

Virginia “was exactly the right place for me,” Fravel said.

Smith graduated from UVa’s law school in ’89 and recently entered what he calls “semi-retirement” after 14 years as executive director of the NFL Players Association. A football outsider when hired in 2009, he had spent the previous decade-plus strolling the halls of power in his native Washington, D.C., where he worked in government and private practice.

“UVa ended up being rather impactful in my life, to say the least,” Smith said.

Other notable Virginia graduates working in sports business include former Cavaliers pitcher Chris Marinak, Major League Baseball’s chief operations and strategy advisor; Old Dominion athletic director Wood Selig; and Atlantic 10 senior associate commissioner Kim Record.

Also: College Football Playoff director of events and hospitality Allison Doughty; former UVa point guard Ricky Stokes, the Mid-American Conference’s senior associate commissioner for men’s and women’s basketball; and Don Jackson, founder of The Sports Group law firm.

Their most prominent forerunners are Tim Finchem, a University of Richmond and Virginia law graduate who retired as PGA Tour commissioner in 2016, and Donald Dell, a pioneering agent to tennis icons such as Arthur Ashe and Jimmy Connors and founder of the sports marketing firm ProServ.

MEMORIES OF HOJO

Football is a bruising sport, and metaphorically the adjective applies to DeMaurice Smith’s tenure at the NFLPA. League owners locked out players for more than four months during the 2011 offseason, and safety concerns were always central.

But a 10-year collective bargaining agreement, signed just as the pandemic started, assured labor peace through 2030 and provided Smith an extended off-ramp into private life.

Two months removed from the grind, “I have to say, it’s fantastic,” he said.

Smith has taught law classes at Miami of Florida and Yale, and after sitting out this semester, he plans to make teaching the core of his future endeavors, perhaps at UVa.

A graduate of Cedarville University, a faith-based institution in Ohio, Smith majored in political science and philosophy. His preferred law school was Penn.

Indeed, Smith knew Charlottesville only for the Howard Johnson restaurant he and his parents frequented on trips to visit family in Danville. But during a gap year after college, Smith worked as a paralegal in the Department of Labor, where he encountered Morris Parker, a Virginia law graduate who sold him on the experience.

Smith enrolled, and during his first summer accepted a job with Virginia Attorney General Mary Sue Terry. On his first day in the office, he met UVa undergraduate Karen Padgett, whom he married several years later in the university’s chapel.

The couple were loyal Cavaliers fans until their son, Alex, played lacrosse at Maryland. Alex was a midfielder on the 2021 squad that lost to Virginia in the NCAA final and the ’22 club that defeated the Cavaliers twice en route to the national championship.

“Talk about divided loyalties, right?” Smith said.

But his loyalty to Virginia’s law school has never waned, and in 2015 he served as commencement speaker.

“It was a place that challenged me intellectually,” Smith said. “More than anything, I left UVa with a tremendous appreciation for trying to understand the law rather than just memorize what the current convention or thought was.”

Smith didn’t study antitrust, labor or sports law at Virginia and after graduation worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. He was counsel to then-Deputy Attorney General Eric Holder and later a trial law partner in two prestigious firms before leading the NFLPA.

“I’m a sports fan,” Smith said, “but I’m not a person who in any way, shape or form thought about a career in sports. After 14 years in this job, I don’t consider myself as having had a career in sports. My career was as a labor leader and business lawyer. Sports just happened to be the business we were in.”

ROOM 25 FOR NO. 25

The summers of Val Ackerman’s youth were spent largely on Long Beach Island, and it was there, in her native New Jersey, that she first imagined life at the beach as a marine biologist.

But as a recruited basketball athlete at Virginia, Ackerman soon learned two things: Afternoon science labs often conflicted with practice, and organic chemistry was really hard.

Transitioning to a political and social thought major, Ackerman began contemplating law school.

Her enrollment at UVa coincided with Debbie Ryan’s ascension to head coach, promoted from the staff when Dan Bonner resigned. Ackerman had chosen Virginia over North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest in part because her family and Ryan’s were connected through their mutual Jersey roots.

Sharing the program’s lone full scholarship her freshman season with roommate Dori Gamble, who later married the well-traveled football coach Jon Tenuta, Ackerman helped the Cavaliers progress in each of her four seasons. Their 22 wins translated to a berth in the AIAW national tournament, the precursor to the NCAA tourney.

As profound that final season: Ackerman lived on The Lawn, in Room 25, fitting since she wore No. 25 on the court.

“Now all of a sudden I was with pre-meds and the editor of the student newspaper, people who were running Greek life and top scholars who remain good friends,” Ackerman said.

Following a season of pro ball in France, an opportunity Ryan orchestrated with a Paris-based wine importer/UVa grad, Ackerman went to UCLA’s law school and began plotting a career in sports. She labored for two years on Wall Street before Stern hired her in 1988.

Ackerman has been a driving force in basketball since, influential in the men’s and women’s games professionally, collegiately and internationally, and on her watch, Big East teams have won four national championships in men's basketball and three in women's.

Two years ago, Ackerman was accorded the game’s ultimate honor: induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Throughout, she’s remained “a Wahoo at heart.”

Ackerman served on a capital campaign and on the Virginia Athletics Foundation board. She assisted university fundraisers in their outreach to female graduates and, most recently, spoke at May’s memorial service for former Cavaliers basketball coach and athletic director Terry Holland.

“Pretty much every day I think about my experience there,” said Ackerman, who counts former Virginia AD Craig Littlepage and current AD Carla Williams among her confidants. “It was not always easy. It’s a period of self-discovery and you’re kind of finding your way. ... And certainly my athletic experience shaped my career path, especially now that I’m working in college sports.

“Even though it was 45 years ago, I still have a sense of the student-athlete experience, the demands on your time, what it’s like to go to a top school and meet the academic obligations, the effort that it takes to fit in with the rest of the student body.”

‘AND IT WAS A FOUL’

Craig Fravel will always appreciate his Bucknell undergraduate advisor’s honesty.

You can apply to Harvard and Yale law, he told Fravel, but you probably won’t be accepted. And besides, you would fit in better at Virginia, where the students are less cutthroat and more social.

“He was entirely right,” Fravel said.

The son of a Baltimore doctor, Fravel planned on a pre-med track at Bucknell, until his first frog dissection came the morning after a rather spirited fraternity party. Hello, political science.

Fravel arrived at Virginia in the fall of 1979, as did a heralded basketball prospect named Ralph Sampson. Watching Sampson and the Cavaliers compete against the likes of Duke’s Gene Banks and Mike Gminski, and North Carolina’s James Worthy and Michael Jordan, Fravel was hooked.

But not enough to dream of a sports law path.

“Not even remotely,” he said. “I’m not even sure that in the early 1980s people knew there were sports lawyers. ... I was just looking for a good home to learn to be a lawyer.”

Drawn by the weather, Fravel found a post-graduation home at a San Diego firm. Among his first clients was the nearby Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Drawn to horse racing as he was to Virginia hoops, Fravel joined Del Mar as executive vice president in 1990 and rose to president and general manager in 2010. One year later, he took over the Kentucky-based Breeders’ Cup.

“One of my motivations, in addition to it being one of the best jobs in horse racing, at least in this country, was it was relatively close to Charlottesville,” said Fravel, who joined Farmington Country Club and reunited with UVa basketball.

Fravel led the Breeders’ Cup for eight years and helped negotiate a landmark, 10-year deal with NBC Sports to televise the event through 2025. Weary of Kentucky winters, Fravel and his wife returned to San Diego in 2016, even as he continued his Breeders’ Cup work.

When the Stronach Group offered him the opportunity to return full-time to SoCal in late 2019, he jumped. Scarred by the NFL’s Chargers leaving San Diego for Los Angeles, not to mention his beloved Colts abandoning Baltimore for Indianapolis, Fravel leans more than ever into his UVa fandom.

He watched the Cavaliers’ 2019 Final Four conquest of Auburn from Keeneland racetrack, site of that afternoon’s Blue Grass Stakes, riveted as Kyle Guy made three free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining.

“And it was a foul, by the way,” Fravel slyly interjected.

As soon as the clock expired, Fravel and a buddy arranged to jet to Minneapolis for the national championship game against Texas Tech and the program’s crowning moment.

“I’m as big a Virginia basketball fan as you’ll find,” Fravel said, “at least on the West Coast.”

