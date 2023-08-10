The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is spreading its wings into Central Virginia, bringing its 2024 induction ceremony to the Henrico Sports & Events Center and setting up a permanent display of memorabilia at that facility, which is scheduled to open in the fall.

The hall has been based in Hampton Roads for decades. That is where all displays are currently located and induction ceremonies annually have been held.

Initiatives at the new facility in Glen Allen are designed to extend the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame brand to another part of the state, according to Tom Yeager, the former CAA commissioner who is a part-time consultant for the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority and a member of the hall’s board of directors.

VSHOF Weekend will be held April 19-20, 2024. That event involves a sponsors' reception, a Breakfast of Champions for hall members and ticketed guests, and the induction ceremony, which will take place in the main arena of the $50 million Henrico Sports & Events Center.

Former Norfolk State director of athletics and baseball coach Marty Miller, the hall's board of directors chairman and a hall member, in a VSHOF release said the organization's goal is to "create visibility and provide engagement opportunities in other areas of the state" outside of Hampton Roads. He added, "The capital region was a natural next step and we're thankful for the partnerships that we have formed."

According to the hall, the shift was championed by Dennis Bickmeier, the executive director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, and Yeager, also a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

The 185,000-square-foot Henrico Sports & Events Center is designed for youth, high school and college competition in basketball and volleyball, and other activities to include graduations and concerts. One of its first major events will be the 2024 Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball tournament.

The VSHOF will announce the Class of 2024 inductees in the fall.

According to Yeager, VSHOF displays at the Henrico Sports & Events Center will allow some of the hall’s stories to be told in a “high-traffic area” in which sports-minded people will regularly congregate for athletics events. He also called the projected setup “an aspirational type of exhibit” as young athletes competing at the venue can learn about those who starred in various sports.

Displays in Henrico will focus on former athletes from Central Virginia who are hall of famers, such as Arthur Ashe (tennis), Willie Lanier (football), Megan Silva Schultz (basketball), Barty Smith (football), Gene Alley (baseball), Whitney Hedgepeth (swimming), Bobby Dandridge (basketball) and Ken Willard (football). Henrico exhibits, which will be unveiled in the spring prior to the 2024 induction weekend, will also feature the Class of 2024.

“We aim to be innovative in our approach and create a platform that is unique to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame,” the hall's executive director, Will Driscoll, said in the VSHOF release. “The exhibit at the Sports & Events Center and the 2024 induction are both major steps in that process. We hope adding these to the exhibits and event presence we currently have in Virginia Beach will lead to even more growth in other areas of the state.”

Yeager said the hall is interested in eventually setting up “regional” displays in other areas of Virginia. The sites would focus on former athletes from those areas.

“We want to spread the hall’s touchpoints outside of Hampton Roads, for more than induction weekend,” said Yeager.

The Henrico exhibit area is projected to consist of four illuminated display cases measuring 8 feet wide and 7½ feet tall. The wooden units were constructed by students in the Workforce & Career Development program of Henrico County Public Schools.

There will be no charge to view the displays and Yeager said the hall hopes to add interactive components.

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has inducted about 350 members since 1972. More than 100 inductees have connections to Central Virginia. The hall’s base will remain in Virginia Beach.

Portsmouth is the former location of the hall, which was headquartered in an inconspicuous red-brick structure surrounded by an iron fence. It looked more like a municipal building, which it was at one time. In glass display cases in tight rows under dim lighting were old uniforms, trophies and equipment used by some of Virginia's great athletes and sportsman. There was no interactivity and admission was free.

In 2004, the VSHOF opened a new building a couple of blocks away in Portsmouth's Old Towne district. The $11.8 million facility - Portsmouth chipped in $2 million - featured half a basketball court, NASCAR driving simulators, radar devices that measured the speed of pitches and soccer kicks, and other amenities to go with jazzed-up exhibits and tributes.

There was a room committed to Washington's NFL team, one dedicated to state colleges, and a gift shop. Admission was $6. Business was not brisk.

The hall in 2017 left that facility and moved its exhibits to Virginia Beach Town Center. Displays can be viewed on a rotating basis throughout that well-populated area that regularly draws tourists.

Virginia Beach Town Center includes hotels, restaurants, retail space and offices, many of which display portions of the hall's trove of memorabilia. That includes Ashe's alloy racket, the shoulder pads Lanier wore as a Kansas City Chief, Dandridge's Washington Bullets jersey and Sam Snead's red Ryder Cup sweater, along with hundreds of other items.

