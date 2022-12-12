Virginia starting left guard John Paul Flores enters NCAA transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia starting left guard John Paul Flores has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, a source said.

Flores, a Texas native, transferred to UVa after two seasons starting at Dartmouth. Virginia lost all five starting offensive lineman from its 2021 team and Flores came in and started the first six games before suffering an injury in the Cavaliers’ home loss to Louisville.

Flores is the third Virginia starter to enter the portal this offseason, following quarterback Brennan Armstrong and cornerback Fentrell Cypress.

In all, UVa – which went 3-7 in its first season under Tony Elliott – has 11 players in the portal as of Monday morning. That group includes backups in defensive back Chayce Chalmers, offensive lineman Zachary Teter, wide receiver Nathaniel Beal III and long snapper Lee Dudley.

On Sunday, sources confirmed that Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague, a holdover from the Bronco Mendenhall staff who has been at UVa for seven years, would be leaving to take the same position at North Carolina State.

Virginia is hoping to return centers Ty Furnish and Jestus Johnson, guards Derek Devine and Noah Josey, and tackles Logan Taylor, Jonathan Leech and McKale Boley. That group all started games this past season.

Sunday, offensive lineman Daijon Parker, who spent the past five years at Division II Saginaw Valley State in Michigan, announced his intention to transfer to Virginia.