Virginia State a turnover-forcing machine under new defensive coordinator Carlos Fields

One of the tenets at the basis of Carlos Fields’ philosophy as a defensive coordinator is to provide his team’s offense with as many opportunities as possible.

It’s a goal that can be captured at a higher rate through the collection of turnovers.

At any level of football, an advantage in the turnover margin exponentially increases a team’s likelihood of winning. Take a 2014 examination by the Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, for example. The group pulled NFL data from 2002-13 and found that teams that are plus-1 in turnover margin won 69.6% of the time. That number jumped to 83.9% for a plus-2 advantage and 90.7% for plus-3.

“If we do that,” Fields said, of accumulating turnovers, “then our percentages rise.”

And that’s something Fields’ defense at Virginia State has done better than any Division II team in the nation to this point.

The 32-year-old Fields, who was a two-time CIAA defensive player of the year at linebacker at Winston-Salem State, was hired to be VSU’s defensive coordinator by first-year Trojans coach Henry Frazier III. And he’s directed his group to a total of 19 turnovers gained through just five games — a mark that leads not just Division II but that is tied with Division III Alma for the most across all levels of NCAA football.

It’s also nearly double the number of turnovers the Trojans gained the entirety of last season (10).

The takeaways have helped VSU to a 4-1 start, surpassing last season’s win total (3-6). Up next for the Trojans, for homecoming, is a bout with three-time defending CIAA champion Bowie State (3-2, 2-1 CIAA) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rogers Stadium.

“It’s a group effort. … We got to keep going, keep building,” VSU linebacker Zion Johnson said.

Fields, after Winston-Salem State, had a roughly three-year NFL stint, with a list of teams that included the Commanders. He then returned to Winston-Salem State in 2017 to finish his degree and begin his defensive coaching career. He worked under Kienus Boulware, who was his defensive coordinator at the school and who had been elevated to head coach. It’s Boulware that Fields credits with teaching him everything he knows about defensive play.

After the season back at Winston-Salem State, Fields spent two years on staff at Thomasville (N.C.) High. He reunited with Boulware at Alabama A&M last year — Boulware was defensive tackles coach and Fields coached defensive ends.

Boulware and Frazier, who was hired as VSU’s coach in May, are good friends. Frazier, earlier this year, called Boulware to inquire about a defensive coordinator. Boulware recommended Fields.

At the foundation of Fields’ philosophy, that he’s implemented at VSU, is playing fast, with less confusion. And his system is putting the Trojans in position to do that.

They don’t have many play calls, Johnson said — less to think about.

“Being in the NFL, and being around a lot of different defenses, sometimes defenses can get really, really, really complex,” Fields said. “So ... just being able to play fast and less thinking, and master those techniques of what you’re doing.”

The Trojans are second in the country in turnover margin at an average rate of plus-2.2. Their 19 turnovers have come via 11 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.

Turnovers are something VSU talks about every day, said cornerback Willie Drew, a 2021 JMU transfer whose four interceptions are tied for second in the nation.

But the No. 1 stat in Fields' book is wins and VSU, currently 3-0 in the CIAA, has a key test Saturday.

Bowie State is 21-2 in league play over the past four seasons. Frazier, after VSU’s 28-24 win over Shaw this past Saturday, asked his players to raise their hand if they’ve ever beaten Bowie State. No hand went up.

The Trojans’ last win over Bowie State was in 2017, which was also the year of their last CIAA title.

But if their knack for turnovers persists this Saturday, perhaps everyone will be able to raise their hand.

“No pressure at all,” Drew said. “Just excited.”