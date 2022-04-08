Virginia State announces plans for adding four athletic programs

Virginia State is in the midst of notable expansion to its offering of varsity sports.

The university announced Tuesday that it is adding women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse, effective immediately. And men’s soccer will join the lineup in the spring of next year.

The four programs will bump VSU’s total number of athletic programs to 21.

"We are excited to be in a position to provide access and opportunity along with attracting a new population for VSU," Peggy Davis, VSU’s associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said in a news release. "We have great buy-in from our President, Dr. Abdullah, and the administration which was necessary from the start.

“I am looking forward to the recruitment benefit that will result from adding these sports for both student-athletes and the general student body."

VSU plans to begin intercollegiate competition in women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse in the spring of 2023. A search for coaches for each of the teams is in progress.

The Trojans, in those sports, plan to compete as independents, in the Division II Atlantic Region.

The university is the first CIAA program, and first Division II school in the state, to add men’s lacrosse. It’s also the first in the CIAA, and second among Division II schools in Virginia, to add women’s lacrosse (joining UVA Wise).

VSU is the second CIAA school (joining Lincoln University) and second Division II school in the state (joining Emory & Henry) to add women’s soccer.

A soccer field is currently under construction on VSU’s campus, which can also be used for lacrosse. That is scheduled to be done this May.