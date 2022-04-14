Virginia State beginning to embark on notable athletics expansion

Over the past week, Peggy Davis’ inbox has been flooded with new emails.

The impetus was Virginia State’s announcement last Tuesday, that it would undertake a noteworthy expansion of its athletics department, adding four new programs: men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse.

And those emails that Davis, the Trojans’ associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics, has received have expressed an “absolutely positive” reaction to the news, she said on Thursday, from stakeholders both inside and outside of the VSU community.

The Trojans are hitting the ground running, too. The women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s lacrosse, programs are launching in an official capacity this spring. Men’s soccer will follow in spring 2023.

Discussions about beginning the new programs first sparked years ago, Davis said. And expanding VSU’s sport offerings with soccer and lacrosse in particular addressed expressed interest and provides additional avenues of participation opportunity.

“A lot of our current students have really wanted us to bring soccer,” said Davis, who has directed VSU’s athletic department since 2003. “And so it is certainly going to help support that initiative that our current student-athletes have also been wanting us to add.

“Lacrosse we felt like was a growing sport in this area as well. And it's also going to allow us to build a new, and enhance a new, population of students here at Virginia State. And student-athletes."

The four new programs will give VSU 21 total sports, between men’s and women’s offerings.

Step No. 1 for each now is the hiring of head coaches. The Trojans have already posted a listing for a women’s soccer coach, and have already gathered a large pool of applicants, Davis said. She hopes the openings for men’s and women’s lacrosse coaches will be posted next week.

VSU anticipates that it will hire coaches for each of the three sports this spring. They will begin practices in the fall, and the aim is for the lacrosse teams to begin official intercollegiate competition next spring. Collegiate soccer competes in the fall, so the Trojans wouldn’t begin a first schedule in women’s soccer until fall 2023. The school plans to commence the process of hiring a men’s soccer coach next spring.

Each of the teams will compete as independents in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region. Davis cited, in lacrosse in particular, that teams from a league like the South Atlantic Conference would provide competition for VSU.

"We're going to go after quality competition,” Davis said.

The Trojans are joining pretty rare air in adding the sports they’re adding. They’re the first CIAA program, and first Division II school in the state, to add men’s lacrosse. They’re also the first in the CIAA, and second among Division II schools in Virginia, to add women’s lacrosse (joining UVA Wise).

There’s only one other CIAA school (Lincoln University) and one other Division II school in the state (Emory & Henry) with women’s soccer.

VSU will also be just the third HBCU nationally to add men’s lacrosse and the fifth to add women’s lacrosse.

But, in addition to demand and opportunity, VSU felt that “enrollment is going to be positively impacted” with the moves, Davis said.

She said it’s difficult to tell just how much of a direct cost it will be to launch the programs, but the university is committing the necessary funding.

“If the university is committed, then we are committed. And the university is absolutely committed,” Davis said. “And so the impact on the entire university is going to be positive. It's going to provide financial benefits as far as recruiting. It's going to increase enrollment.

“It's going to provide participation opportunities. And it is going to provide access."

VSU’s athletics expansion could also beg the question of the school’s ambitions for the future. Could the Trojans eye a move to the Division I level?

Davis wouldn’t address that directly on Thursday.

"Right now we're NCAA Division II, we're members of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association,” she said. “Our goal right now is to ensure that we provide a quality experience, where we are."

Construction on a new soccer field, that will also be used for lacrosse, began earlier this year and is expected to be completed in May.

Davis is excited about what’s ahead. And if the response she’s received is any indication, many others share the sentiment.

“Which really validates the fact that we made the right decisions on those particular sports,” she said.